Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Dems Send Mixed Messages w/ Kamala Pic from Michelle Obama Convention Speech

'Lmao they’re doing this on purpose at this point...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris, then district attorney of San Francisco, attends the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver. / PHOTO: @TheDemocrats via X

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Democrats sent mixed signals in a social-media post Sunday as they attempted to stir up some excitement over their new candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Red State.

The picture, showing Harris surrounded by “Michelle” signs for Michelle Obama, caused a great deal of confusion among potential Democrat voters.

Meanwhile conservative pundits wondered if anoter pre-convention bait-and-switch could be in the cards for the elites controlling the Democratic National Committee.

“Why do your signs read ‘Michelle’?” social-media influencer Liz Churchill asked.

The former first lady’s political aspirations have long been the subject of speculation, with many believing she would be the surprise candidate to emerge following the inevitable ouster of President Joe Biden from the ticket.

DNC members claimed this week that they had formally nominated Harris as part of a virtual roll-call to stave off any last-minute calls for a brokered convention that might further undermine their message and splinter Democrat voters into competing camps.

But the closed-door consortium of party elites—who already bypassed the democratic selection process once by running Biden as their primary candidate and prohibiting any serious challenges—might take one last opportunity to call an audible if Harris’s media-manufactured support shows any signs of strain.

“Seems odd that you’d include a picture of the convention with Michelle’s name everywhere,” conservative influencer Alex Muse, chimed in to respond.

Some suspected a sort of psy-op might be afoot, with the DNC deliberately using a photo from the 2008 convention, in which former President Barack Obama was nominated, to subliminally implant their message.

“lmao they’re doing this on purpose at this point #simulation” said Cory Myres, a Texas-based entrepreneur and Army veteran.

National Pulse editor Raheem Kassam set the record straight by explaining the photo’s source and posited his theory as to what the intended message was.

“For those wondering, this picture is from DNC 08,” he wrote. “It’s their way of telling you who is really in charge, as has been the case since 2008: the Obamas.”

Some reports have indicated that the Obamas had a different candidate in mind—possibly Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., if not Michelle herself—but that their plans were derailed by Biden’s endorsement of Harris.

Prior to Harris’s acceptance of Biden’s endorsement and the astroturfed campaign that ensued to rehabilitate her, Harris was considered to a political nonstarter due to her status as the least popular vice president in modern history.

Many of her previously stated policy positions are aligned with the farthest reaches of left-wing politics—although none are publicly available on her website.

Planned Parenthood endorsed Harris as an ideal candidate, also giving her a stunningly good review.

As border czar, Harris she accomplished nothing other than the welcoming a massive influx of millions of immigrants into America via the southern border.

She also promised to “stay woke,” and encouraged all of her followers to do the same.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
