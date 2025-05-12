Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza, End to Israeli Blockade on Aid

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Pope Leo XIV called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli blockade of aid on Sunday in his first Sunday blessing since being elected pontiff last week.

“I am deeply pained by what is happening [in Gaza,” Leo said from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. “Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released.”

The pope also called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying, “I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people. Let everything possible be done to achieve genuine, just and lasting peace as soon as possible.”

Leo, the first US-born pontiff, welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and made an appeal to world leaders for peace and an end to war. “In today’s dramatic context of a third world war fought piecemeal … I too appeal to the powerful of the world by repeating these ever-relevant words: ‘never again war!’” he said.

The pope made the remarks after singing the Regina Caeli (Queen of Heaven) prayer, which is recited throughout the Easter season. He closed his address with a “heartfelt appeal” to Mary Queen of Peace, “so that she may present it to the Lord Jesus and obtain for us the miracle of peace.”

Leo’s comments signal he will continue the late Pope Francis’s emphasis on the issues of war and peace. Francis frequently called for peace in Gaza and was highly critical of Israel’s conduct, suggesting in his last book that there should be an investigation into whether it constitutes genocide.

Francis also kept in close contact with the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City, often holding nightly calls with the priest and parishioners. His final call with the church occurred on April 19, just two days before his death.

Francis called for a ceasefire in Gaza in his last public address, which was delivered by an aide the day before his death. “I think of the people of Gaza, and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation,” he said. “I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages, and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace!”

