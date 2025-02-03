Quantcast
Monday, February 3, 2025

Pop Star Chappell Roan Demands ‘Livable Wage and Healthcare’ for Artists

'If my label would have prioritized artist’s health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan / IMAGE: CBS via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Pop star Chappell Roan decided to make a political statement while accepting the Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

“I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music,” she began. “I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.”


While using her brief window of time, the Hot to Go singer continued to complain about finding it difficult to find a job after she was dropped from her label years ago.

“Because I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor, and when I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and could not afford health insurance,” she added. “It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and feel so dehumanized.”

The leftist crowd cheered for the singer as she droned on about her previous label.

“If my label would have prioritized artist’s health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to,” Roan noted. “Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

The singer also thanked her family and team during the acceptance speech.

Roan concluded by asking if the recording labels are willing to help their artists. “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” she said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
