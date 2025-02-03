Kanye West Reveals Why He Skipped Trump’s Inauguration

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) TMZ reported Monday that legendary rapper and controversial provocateur Kanye West was planning to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, but he decided against it after he was asked to apologize—again—for his previous statements about Jewish people.

“I was going to go to the inauguration, until they told me I had to write another apology and say it again that I’m not an anti-static—what’s the word? Anti-sympathetic … West said during a Grammys after-party with Justin LaBoy, as reported by TMZ. West apparently didn’t know the word “antisemitic,” though he may have been joking.

West was named “Anti-Semite of the Year” in 2022 by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism. Among West’s most controversial remarks was when said that he loved Adolf Hitlerduring an appearance on the on Alex Jones show.

West posted an apparent apology on in December 2023 that was written entirely in Hebrew on a white background. According to the Jerusalem Post, in the apology, West expressed his regret for “unplanned outbursts caused by [his] words or actions.”

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity,” the post said.

West’s allegations that the Trump campaign tried making him apologize yet again were reported the same day that Trump’s Justice Department launched a “multi-agency Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism.”

The DOJ said the Task Force’s first priority will be to root out anti-Semitic harassment in schools and on college campuses.

“Anti-Semitism in any environment is repugnant to this Nation’s ideals,” Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell, who will be heading the Task Force, said in a Monday press release. “The Department takes seriously our responsibility to eradicate this hatred wherever it is found. The Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism is the first step in giving life to President Trump’s renewed commitment to ending anti-Semitism in our schools.”

