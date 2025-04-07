Quantcast
Monday, April 7, 2025

Poll: Obama Would Lead Trump if 3rd Presidential Term Was Allowed

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Former President Barack Obama speaks at an event Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(Jon Styf, The Center Square) Former President Barack Obama would lead President Donald Trump 53% to 47% if the 22nd Amendment was changed to allow presidents to serve a third term, according to a new poll released Monday from Overton Insights.

The poll included interviews with 1,200 registered voters across the U.S. between March 24-28.

Trump would lead former Vice President Kamala Harris 48% to 45% if the pair were to face off today, the poll showed.

“These results are fascinating, offering a clear window into how perennial undecided voters view the current administration,” said Overton Insights Poll Director Mark Cunningham. “Despite President Trump’s approval being underwater (-5%), 2024 voters show no signs of buyer’s remorse – Trump even edges out Harris by a slightly wider margin. But when offered a Democrat they actually like, such as former President Barack Obama, voters – especially Independents and moderates – swing decisively toward him.”

The poll also looked at a hypothetical 2028 Republican primary race without Trump, showing that Vice President J.D. Vance leads the field with 36% of the vote, followed by Donald Trump Jr. (31%), Ron DeSantis (13%), Vivek Ramaswamy (6%), and Marco Rubio (6%).

Harris has a large lead amongst Democrats (48%), followed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (15%), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (10%), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (9%), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (6%), Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (3%), and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith (2%).

