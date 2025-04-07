Poll: Obama Would Lead Trump if 3rd Presidential Term Was Allowed

(Jon Styf, The Center Square) Former President Barack Obama would lead President Donald Trump 53% to 47% if the 22nd Amendment was changed to allow presidents to serve a third term, according to a new poll released Monday from Overton Insights.

The poll included interviews with 1,200 registered voters across the U.S. between March 24-28.

Trump would lead former Vice President Kamala Harris 48% to 45% if the pair were to face off today, the poll showed.

“These results are fascinating, offering a clear window into how perennial undecided voters view the current administration,” said Overton Insights Poll Director Mark Cunningham. “Despite President Trump’s approval being underwater (-5%), 2024 voters show no signs of buyer’s remorse – Trump even edges out Harris by a slightly wider margin. But when offered a Democrat they actually like, such as former President Barack Obama, voters – especially Independents and moderates – swing decisively toward him.”

The poll also looked at a hypothetical 2028 Republican primary race without Trump, showing that Vice President J.D. Vance leads the field with 36% of the vote, followed by Donald Trump Jr. (31%), Ron DeSantis (13%), Vivek Ramaswamy (6%), and Marco Rubio (6%).

Harris has a large lead amongst Democrats (48%), followed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (15%), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (10%), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (9%), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (6%), Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (3%), and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith (2%).