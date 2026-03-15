Sunday, March 15, 2026

Poll: Most Americans Unhappy w/ Trump’s Job Performance, Economy

Trump polled best on the economy among those with a post-graduate degree – though the difference between groups was only slight – with 48% indicating they approved...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / @PBSNewsHour via YouTube

(, The Center Square) More registered voters disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance thus far into his second term than approve, according to a recent Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll.

Of the 2,659 registered voters surveyed nationally, 52% disapprove of his job performance, while 46% approve.

Bar chart showing approval and disapproval ratings of Donald Trump’s job performance from March 2026 poll.
Data: The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll (March 2026); Chart: Kate Guenther / The Center Square

And while the president’s approval rating remains high among Republicans – and reaches nearly 90% among those who voted for him in the most recent presidential election – the president isn’t performing well among true independents. True independents are registered independents who don’t lean Republican or Democrat, and are often considered the deciding factor in elections. Sixty-five percent of true independents are unhappy with Trump’s performance, with just 24% approving and only 7% indicating they strongly approve.

Respondents were also asked separately whether they approved or disapproved of the president’s handling of the economy.

Bar chart showing approval and disapproval ratings of Donald Trump’s handling of the economy from March 2026 poll.
Data: The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll (March 2026); Chart: Kate Guenther / The Center Square

As the economy remains the top issue for voters, responses typically differed by 3% or less, if at all, from Trump’s approval overall. For example, 54% of men polled approved of Trump’s performance so far, compared to just 39% of women. When asked solely about the economy, the percentage for men remained the same, and the percentage of women dipped slightly to 36%.

When it comes to respondents’ level of education, Trump polled best on the economy among those with a post-graduate degree – though the difference between groups was only slight – with 48% indicating they approved. He polled five points lower with college graduates at 43% and four points lower with those who had completed some college or less, at 44%.

He polled higher with whites than with hispanics, latinos or blacks and lower with suburban and urban voters than rural voters, both on the economy and overall. Regionally, the South showed the strongest support for the president, with 50% indicating they approved of his job performance. His approval rating across the West, Midwest and Northeast was virtually the same, at 43%, 44% and 44%.

The president’s overall approval ratings for job performance and the economy remain virtually unchanged from about a year ago when the same questions were posed to 2,500 voters in a Voters’ Voice Poll, despite the most recent poll being conducted in the midst of the American military campaign against Iran.

The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights from March 2-5, 2026, and included 952 Republicans, 934 Democrats and 773 independents. Each group was weighted “so it matches” its national party population. Of the independents, 330 were ‘true independents,’ as previously defined.

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