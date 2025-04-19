Saturday, April 19, 2025

Poll: 7 in 10 Americans to Celebrate Easter this Year

On more specific questions related to Christianity, 77% said Jesus Christ existed and walked on the Earth while 9% said he did not...

Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. / PHOTO: AP

(The Center Square) Nearly 70% of Americans plan to celebrate Easter in some form this year, according to new polling.

Of the 69% who say they do plan to celebrate, 36% will celebrate it primarily as a religious holiday, 13% will celebrate it as a secular one, and 19% will celebrate it as both, according to the polling from Napolitan News Service.

The 69% figure is down slightly from previous years, when 73% to 74% of registered voters said they would celebrate between 2022 and 2024.

More than half – 52% – who are celebrating said they would do so as a religious holiday, according to the poll.

Of all registered voters polled, 47% said they are very or somewhat likely to attend church on Easter Sunday. That compares to 42% who said they were very or somewhat likely to participate in an Easter egg hunt.

On more specific questions related to Christianity, 77% said Jesus Christ existed and walked on the Earth while 9% said he did not. And 73% of all those polled said Jesus was the Son of God compared to 15% who said he was not.

When asked if Jesus died for theirs sins, 71% of all respondents said he did compared to 16% who said he did not.

The Napolitan News Service Survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted April 9-10.

