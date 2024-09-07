Quantcast
Saturday, September 7, 2024

Police Union Endorses Trump

'During his time in the White House, we had a partner and a leader...'

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to the Fraternal Order of Police in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

(Headline USA) President Donald Trump accepted a key endorsement from one of the nation’s most influential law enforcement unions on Friday.

The Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Trump as a law-and-order candidate.

President Trump emphasized the corruption of the U.S. election system and the rigged nature of the 2020 election.

He also promised to crack down on Marxist prosecutors and spoken of his recent victories in the judicial system.

“Big news today is the Manhattan D.A. witch hunt against me has been postponed because everyone realizes that there was no case — because I did nothing wrong,” Trump said.

Patrick Yoes, the FOP’s national president, said Trump had tamped down the “defund the police” movement and supported law enforcement in the summer of 2020 during nationwide protests against police brutality after the murder of George Floyd.

“During his time in the White House, we had a partner and a leader,” Yoes said. “We have your back.”

President Trump also attacked Harris’s record on crime in front of the law enforcement officers.

“American cities, suburbs and towns are totally under siege. Kamala Harris and the communist left have unleashed a brutal plague of bloodshed, crime, chaos, misery and death upon their land,” Trump said, adding that police are “not allowed to do your jobs.”

Trump pledged unyielding support for police: “We have to get back to power and respect.”

President Trump also informed the officers that they could help with voter fraud.

“I hope you as the greatest people … watch for voter fraud,” he said. “I hope you can watch and you’re all over the place. Watch for the voter fraud. Because we win. Without voter fraud, we win so easily. Hopefully, we’re going to win anyway. But we want to keep it down. You can keep it down just by watching. Because believe it or not, they’re afraid of that badge. They’re afraid of you people.”

The FOP joins other police groups that have already lined up behind Trump, including the National Association of Police Organizations and International Union of Police Associations.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

