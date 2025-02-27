Police Arrest Transgender ‘Woman’ for Allegedly Trying to Torch Tesla Dealership

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Police in Loveland, Colorado have arrested a suspect who allegedly vandalized a local Tesla dealership several times, and who left incendiary devices at the scene.

Justin Thomas Nelson, 42, a transgender person who goes by the first name Lucy, was arrested Monday night without incident.

The arrest stems from a Lovement Police investigation into attempted arson that took place at a Tesla shop shortly after midnight on Feb. 7. In addition, police said that various vehicles and the Tesla building were vandalized with graffiti messages, some of which were offensive and hateful in nature.

A radical trantifa activist has been arrested in Loveland, Colo. for allegedly carrying out a series of violent attacks on @Tesla property using incendiary devices. Lucy Grace Nelson, a man, has been incorrectly booked into the jail as a "female" by @LarimerSheriff. I can… pic.twitter.com/TLDpCVcMlN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 27, 2025

Police had already received similar reports on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2, but those incidents were less serious than the Feb. 7 attempted arson, they said.

“On Monday evening, Nelson again returned to Loveland Tesla while in possession of additional incendiary devices, along with materials attributed to vandalism,” Loveland Police said in a press release.

“Detectives apprehended Nelson prior to further damage occurring.”

Nelson was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges: Explosives or Incendiary Devices Use During Felony, a Class 2 felony; Criminal Mischief $2,000 < $5,000 Business, a Class 6 felony; and Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 3 Felony, a Class 4 felony.

A judge issued a $100,000 cash surety bond for the alleged trans terrorist.

Police said they worked with the ATF on the case.

Mainstream media, including Fox News, was widely panned for reporting the suspect’s gender as female.

Dear everyone, Lucy Grace Nelson aka Justin Thomas Nelson, is NOT a woman. That's a man @FoxNews I thought we were done lying about transgenders and feeding into their delusions? "Lucy" vandalized a Tesla dealership several times and brought incendiary devises. https://t.co/yT96kou0L9 pic.twitter.com/GWCwnjonj9 — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) February 27, 2025

