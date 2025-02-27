Quantcast
Thursday, February 27, 2025

Police Arrest Transgender ‘Woman’ for Allegedly Trying to Torch Tesla Dealership

'On Monday evening, Nelson again returned to Loveland Tesla while in possession of additional incendiary devices...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Tesla
The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Police in Loveland, Colorado have arrested a suspect who allegedly vandalized a local Tesla dealership several times, and who left incendiary devices at the scene.

Justin Thomas Nelson, 42, a transgender person who goes by the first name Lucy, was arrested Monday night without incident.

The arrest stems from a Lovement Police investigation into attempted arson that took place at a Tesla shop shortly after midnight on Feb. 7. In addition, police said that various vehicles and the Tesla building were vandalized with graffiti messages, some of which were offensive and hateful in nature.

Police had already received similar reports on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2, but those incidents were less serious than the Feb. 7 attempted arson, they said.

“On Monday evening, Nelson again returned to Loveland Tesla while in possession of additional incendiary devices, along with materials attributed to vandalism,” Loveland Police said in a press release.

“Detectives apprehended Nelson prior to further damage occurring.”

Nelson was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges: Explosives or Incendiary Devices Use During Felony, a Class 2 felony; Criminal Mischief $2,000 < $5,000 Business, a Class 6 felony; and Criminal Attempt to Commit Class 3 Felony, a Class 4 felony.

A judge issued a $100,000 cash surety bond for the alleged trans terrorist.

Police said they worked with the ATF on the case.

Mainstream media, including Fox News, was widely panned for reporting the suspect’s gender as female.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Warmongering Mike Pompeo Lands New Job at Columbia Teaching ‘Diplomacy’
Next article
Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman and His Wife and Dog Found Dead in Their New Mexico Home

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com