Abbott Doubles Down on Border Razor Wire: ‘This Is Not Over’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the additional installation of razor wire along the southern border following a Supreme Court order that blocked an injunction preventing the Biden administration from cutting through the wire in besieged areas.

Video footage from the southern border showed Texas National Guard personnel manually constructing razor wire in Eagle Pass, Texas. This action comes as Abbott confronts Border Patrol agents cutting through the wire, thus facilitating easier illegal crossings.

Today, Texas National Guard is busy putting up more razor wire and barriers at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Texas. pic.twitter.com/9zzgn8BYOk — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) January 23, 2024

Texas National Guard soldiers are setting up more razor wire here in Eagle Pass to repel illegal crossings. Yesterday, the Supreme Court allowed the Biden administration to remove this wire but Texas is still blocking Border Patrol from processing migrants in this area. pic.twitter.com/edptUKNobz — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) January 23, 2024

Earlier in the day, Abbott tweeted that the state’s National Guard would “hold the line” in Eagle Pass. “Texas will not back down from our efforts to secure the border in Biden’s absence,” he said.

The Texas National Guard continues to hold the line in Eagle Pass. Texas will not back down from our efforts to secure the border in Biden’s absence. pic.twitter.com/0IhF7x9b8X — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2024

Texas has besieged several parts of the southern border due to widespread concerns that the Biden administration is not doing enough to block the entry of illegal aliens into the U.S. According to Daily Caller, the Department of Homeland Security ordered Abbott to grant access to previously blocked areas by Jan. 26.

Abbott ordered the manufacturing of the wire 24 hours after the Court granted the federal government’s request to block an injunction placed by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is currently deliberating a lawsuit between Abbott and the federal government.

Abbott initiated the legal battle to prevent federal border agents from cutting the wire. However, in a 5-4 vote, the justices ruled that the Biden administration could cut through the wire as the appeals process unfolded.

“This is not over,” he said. “Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages. I will continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property.”

This is not over. Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages. I will continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property.https://t.co/pV7Cuq57d1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 22, 2024

In December 2023, Border Patrol encountered 302,000 illegal aliens, marking the highest number ever recorded. Such a feat also marked the first time over 300,000 illegal immigrants were encountered by Border Patrol.

The chaos is so rampant that even Democratic mayors and governors of historically pro-illegal immigrant cities and states have called on the Biden administration to take stronger action against illegal immigration.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing impeachment threats for what Republicans rebuke as a dereliction of duty, accusing him of failing to deport illegal aliens entering the U.S.