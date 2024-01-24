FBI’s Retaliation Leaves Whistleblower Destitute

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A whistleblower organization filed a heart-wrenching complaint with the DOJ Inspector General on behalf of suspended FBI analyst Marcus Allen, revealing that Allen has been suspended for two years now with no pay—leaving him and his family destitute.

Allen was suspended for questioning FBI Director Chris Wray’s representations to Congress that his bureau didn’t have informants within the groups that participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising. Allen and the group representing him, Empower Oversight, argue that Allen was suspended in retaliation for making a protected whistleblower disclosure.

New Filing: FBI is Breaking the Law in its 2 Years' of Retaliation Against FBI #Whistleblower Marcus Allen Press release: https://t.co/fdnN3EJzrO New complaint to @JusticeOIG and OPR: https://t.co/nX5sLqD03r (full PDF) 🧵1. …with highlights below. https://t.co/ONqKNHipTW — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) January 23, 2024

“By disclosing in good faith to supervisors in his direct chain of command his reasonable belief that Director Wray may have misled Congress, Mr. Allen’s September 29, 2021, communications were protected,” stated his complaint, filed Monday with the Justice Department’s Inspector General.

“However, as a reprisal for Mr. Allen’s protected disclosure, the FBI not only initiated an investigation into his security clearance and suspended his clearance, it also suspended him from duty indefinitely without pay,” the complaint said.

“It is also important to point out that the FBI has compounded the severe financial distress Mr. Allen and his family have suffered while he is suspended without pay by preventing him from taking ‘outside’ employment or accepting charitable contributions solicited for his family.”

Along with outlining Allen’s hardship and the reasons his suspension was improper, Allen’s complaint revealed the existence of at least one more FBI informant within the Jan. 6 crowd.

According to this complaint, Allen had first-hand knowledge that the FBI’s Charlotte field office had an informant at the Capitol.

“Allen’s position on the matter was likely influenced by his knowledge [Charlotte Field Office] did have a source at the Capitol, who was reporting as the events unfolded on January 6,” his complaint said.

Headline USA reported last September about an FBI informant from Charlotte who received a sweetheart deal for a recent felony gun charge. The informant, Michael Jones, had infiltrated the Proud Boys and reportedly stormed the Capitol, but wasn’t charged for doing so.

In addition to his DOJIG complaint on Monday, Allen sued the FBI in December, alleging that the bureau’s improper suspension of him and the revocation of his security clearance is a violation of his constitutional rights. The FBI has responded with a motion to dismiss the lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction.

A federal judge has yet to rule on the matter, and the lawsuit is currently paused as Allen tries to address his situation through DOJIG channels.

Judicial Watch is supporting Allen’s lawsuit.

“The FBI can’t purge employees based on political smears. Judicial Watch seeks to remind the FBI that it is not above the law with this civil rights lawsuit for Mr. Allen, a decorated Marine veteran and highly regarded FBI employee,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton when the lawsuit was filed.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.