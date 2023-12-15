Planned Parenthood Took $1.8B of Taxpayers’ Money in 3 Years

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A new government report revealed that, between fiscal years 2019 and 2021, Planned Parenthood received $1.78 billion in taxpayer funds, which includes $90 million in small-business loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Government Accountability Office report that was released on Dec. 12, 2023, said that the country’s largest abortion provider — Planned Parenthood Federation of America — received $1.54 billion in direct payments from Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

It was also revealed that the baby-slaughtering company also got $148 million through Department of Health and Human Services grants or agreements and $90 million through Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] loans.

Republicans in Congress were alarmed by the report, noting that the PPP loans were designed to help small businesses with fewer than 500 employees — and PP “illegally” applied for the financial assistance, the New York Post reported.

“It is appalling that big abortion providers are continuing to receive billions of dollars in federal taxpayer funding. While small businesses struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, Planned Parenthood illegally siphoned over $90 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, specifically designed to help our mom-and-pop shops keep their doors open,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said.

PP, a nonprofit organization with around 600 baby-murdering locations all around the country, performed 383,460 abortions in the fiscal year 2020, which is its highest reported figure, according to its annual report.

The Small Business Administration was warned by pro-life members of Congress that PP was ineligible for PPP loans, considering that the organization employs more than 16,000 people at its affiliates by providing funding.

“Federal taxpayer dollars should not be funneled to big abortion corporations like Planned Parenthood, which has killed over 9.3 million unborn children since 1970, including 1.11 million between 2019-2021. This money would have been better spent helping the businesses that were forced to close or providing comprehensive medical support for both women and children,” Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., who co-chairs the House Pro-Life Caucus, said.

The U.S. Agency for International Development [USAID] also gave away around $3.4 million in funds to the International Planned Parenthood Federation, MSI Reproductive Choices and four regional abortion providers.

It was revealed in a January Marist/Knights of Columbus poll that 78% of Americans oppose federal funds being used for abortion services overseas and 60% oppose American tax dollars being used to pay for abortions at home.