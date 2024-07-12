Quantcast
Thursday, July 11, 2024

Plague Wiped Out Over Third of Medieval Europe, It’s Now in U.S.

'Okay, so who had 'Bubonic Plague' on their 2024 Disaster Bingo Card?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
virus strain
A strain of COVID is magnified and animated. / Scientific Animations via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The bubonic plague that swept through medieval Europe, killing between 30% to 50% of the population — up to an estimated 200 million people — was recently discovered in Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, New Jersey and Florida.

Joe Biden’s pro-open border policies that allowed people from all over the world to come into the United States was a possible reason why the disease is currently on American soil, Blaze Media reported.

Even though the bacterium responsible, Yersinia pestis, is found in rodents, it can be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected fleas. Humans can spread the plague among themselves through unprotected contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids or through inhalation of respiratory droplets expelled by someone stricken with the pneumonic plague.

In modern history, the plague had its outbreaks in countries such as Madagascar, Peru and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the World Health Organization.

On July 9, 2024, public health officials in Pueblo County, Colo., confirmed that one person was infected with the plague.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment advised locals to eliminate places rodents can breed or hide (rock piles, brush and trash), avoid contact with dead animals, use insect repellent to avoid flea bites, treat pets for fleas, keep pets away from rodent-infested areas, including prairie dog colonies, and don’t sleep with pets, the news source reported.

“If you develop symptoms of plague, see a health care provider immediately. Plague can be treated successfully with antibiotics, but an infected person must be treated promptly to avoid serious complications or death,” Alice Solis, program manager of the county’s office of communicable disease and emergency preparedness, said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ramaswamy Warns of Growing Rift in GOP that May Explode after Trump Retires
Next article
REPORT: Biden Campaign’s Donations Are Drying Up as Donors Flee

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com