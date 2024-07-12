(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The bubonic plague that swept through medieval Europe, killing between 30% to 50% of the population — up to an estimated 200 million people — was recently discovered in Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, New Jersey and Florida.

Joe Biden’s pro-open border policies that allowed people from all over the world to come into the United States was a possible reason why the disease is currently on American soil, Blaze Media reported.

Even though the bacterium responsible, Yersinia pestis, is found in rodents, it can be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected fleas. Humans can spread the plague among themselves through unprotected contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids or through inhalation of respiratory droplets expelled by someone stricken with the pneumonic plague.

In modern history, the plague had its outbreaks in countries such as Madagascar, Peru and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the World Health Organization.

On July 9, 2024, public health officials in Pueblo County, Colo., confirmed that one person was infected with the plague.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment advised locals to eliminate places rodents can breed or hide (rock piles, brush and trash), avoid contact with dead animals, use insect repellent to avoid flea bites, treat pets for fleas, keep pets away from rodent-infested areas, including prairie dog colonies, and don’t sleep with pets, the news source reported.

“If you develop symptoms of plague, see a health care provider immediately. Plague can be treated successfully with antibiotics, but an infected person must be treated promptly to avoid serious complications or death,” Alice Solis, program manager of the county’s office of communicable disease and emergency preparedness, said.