Phone Data Reveals Link between Trump Shooter and Washington DC

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project has released an analysis of geolocation data linked to the devices of alleged Trump shooter Thomas Crooks and his “associates,” revealing that a frequent visitor to the Crooks household also travelled to a building in Washington DC—in the same vicinity as an FBI office there.

“Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place,” stated the Oversight Project. “This is in the same vicinity of an @FBI office on June 26, 2023. Whose device is this?”

🚨ASSASINATION INFO DROP🚨 We found the assassin’s connections through our in-depth analysis of mobile ad data to track movements of Crooks and his associates. To do this, we tracked devices that regularly visited both Crooks’s home and place of work and followed them.🧵 https://t.co/T5HETLhkgM pic.twitter.com/hMsI9dFwNk — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024

According to the Oversight Project, another device linked to Crooks visited Plymouth Harbor, Massachusetts in March. The non-profit government watchdog also tracked Crooks-linked devices movement around Pennsylvania in the days leading up to his July 13 assassination attempt, which left one firefighter dead and hospitalized at least two others.

The Oversight Project didn’t delve much into its methodology for how it tracked the devices. The group did say that it “identified devices that were located at Crook’s home and his work within the past year.”

“There were at least 9 devices linked to these AD-IDs We are willing to cooperate with legitimate investigations and share further information,” the Oversight Project added.

“For the protection of whistleblowers and our investigation, we will not be sharing further information with the congressional task force due to the connective tissue between that entity and FBI, USSS, and other entities.”

The Oversight Project’s analysis adds to the intrigue surrounding Crooks. It comes on the heels of reports that Crooks used at least “three encrypted platforms” located in Germany, New Zealand and Belgium.

Crooks was also reportedly spotted using a range finder, and law enforcement found a transponder on his person—which was presumably to detonate the explosives reportedly found in his car.

Despite Crooks having at least three encrypted apps, two phones, and accounts on gaming platforms, authorities he acted alone.

On Sunday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., became one of the first members of Congress to publicly express the likelihood that others were involved.

@RepLuna 5 days after my reporting: "We do know that he was a gamer. He was operating on Discord, which is a chatroom. And it’s very likely that with the equipment he came up with—the explosives and the detonator—he was obviously working with someone."https://t.co/pH15sW3dry — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) July 21, 2024

“We do know that he was a gamer. He was operating on Discord, which is a chatroom. And it’s very likely that with the equipment he came up with—the explosives and the detonator—he was obviously working with someone,” Luna said on Fox News.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.