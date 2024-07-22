Quantcast
Monday, July 22, 2024

WATCH: AOC Asks Surprisingly Trenchant Questions to Secret Service Director

'An AR-15 has a range of about 400-600 yards. Why is the Secret Service protective perimeter shorter than one of the most popular semi-automatic weapons in the United States?'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) While many Democrats took Monday’s congressional hearing into the Trump assassination attempt as an opportunity to push gun control, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, to her credit, took time to ask some surprisingly trenchant questions to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

AOC began her questioning by criticizing Cheatle for saying that a complete report on the July 13 Trump shooting won’t be finished for about another 60 days. Given the threat environment coming amidst one of the most politically chaotic times in recent U.S. history, she said a report needs to be made public as soon as feasibly possible.

“The idea that a report will be finalized in 60 days prior to any actionable decisions being made is not acceptable,” she said. “It’s been 10 days … There needs to be answers … Without your answers, we’re flying blind.”

AOC then asked about the Secret Service’s protective perimeter—or lack thereof—that was established at the July 13 Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

First, the New York representative asked whether the Secret Service has a standard perimeter, or whether such a perimeter is established on a case-by-case basis. Cheatle said the perimeter is determined separately for each event.

That’s when AOC asked one of the most trenchant questions so far from Monday’s hearing.

“An AR-15 has a range of about 400-600 yards. Why is the Secret Service protective perimeter shorter than one of the most popular semi-automatic weapons in the United States?” she asked.

Cheatle had no good answer.

“An advance was completed, and a number of factors are used to determine the permitter,” she said, giving a non-answer.

Cheatle added that “overwatch was created to help mitigate some of those buildings [within the Secret Service perimeter].”

AOC reiterated her point: “A perimeter wasn’t set at the event to put [Trump] outside of the range of an AR-15,” she said, noting that the rifle is one of the most popular weapons in America.

The congresswoman finished her time by urging Cheatle to answer questions. To that point, she had dodged nearly every substantial question posed to her by both Democrats and Republicans.

“I’d urge you to be more forthright,” AOC said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
We Are in a Recession in Full-Time Jobs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com