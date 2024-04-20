Planned Parenthood Performed More Abortions Despite Patient Decrease

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Planned Parenthood’s latest annual report revealed that the baby-murdering organization performed more abortions in 2021 and 2022, even though there was a massive decrease in patients.

PP reported that it performed 392,715 abortions in the fiscal year ending in fall 2022.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute said in its analysis that the total is more than 18,000, or 5% higher than the number of abortions performed the previous year. Additionally, it’s a 20% increase over the organization’s past 10 annual reports.

While abortions made up more than 97% of PP’s pregnancy resolution services, prenatal care, miscarriage care and adoption referrals made up the other less than 3%. PP performed 228 abortions for every adoption referral, a higher ratio than each of the past 10 years.

“Planned Parenthood’s business is abortion, abortion and more abortion. Their annual report shocks the conscience, showing that they ended nearly 393,000 American lives in a single year. This puts abortions performed by Planned Parenthood in the top four leading causes of death in the United States, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said, according to the Daily Wire.

Michael New, a social scientist and senior associate scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, which analyzed the report, also said that the report “consistently [provides] solid evidence that Planned Parenthood continues to prioritize abortion.”

It was also reported that while abortions were spiking, PP was serving fewer patients. There were 2.05 million patients in 2022, which is 80,000 fewer people than in 2021.

PP’s total services have plummeted 17% since 2010, with prenatal services being down 80% since peaking in 2009, contraceptive services being down 39% and cancer prevention services, which include breast exams and pap tests, declining by 71%.

Dannenfelser said that pregnant women who walk into PP are “sold an abortion” 97% of the time rather than being “helped to keep their child.”

She also said that the PP’s political arm spends money lobbying the federal government against “commonsense policies like protecting babies born alive after failed abortions.”