Pentagon Personnel Injured by Iranian Drone Attack on Hotel in Bahrain

Iranian attacks have also hit hotels in the UAE, and Iran has claimed that it was targeting US military personnel who were evacuated from US bases….

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) An Iranian drone attack on a hotel in Bahrain injured at least two US Department of War employees, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a State Department diplomatic cable.

“Two US DOW personnel were injured,” the cable said. No other details were included in the cable, and it’s unclear whether the personnel were military or civilians.

It’s also not clear what hotel the US personnel were in when the attack occurred, though the Crowne Plaza hotel, a luxury property in Bahrain’s capital Manama, was hit on Sunday morning.

Iranian attacks have also hit hotels in the UAE, and Iran has claimed that it was targeting US military personnel who were evacuated from US bases.

“We have started by attacking their military bases; they have evacuated the military bases, and they have gone to the hotels and have made human shields for themselves,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iranian attacks have also hit residential buildings and airports in Gulf countries, and according to a count from Al Jazeera, at least six people have been killed in attacks on Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman. Sixteen people were also wounded in an attack on Doha, Qatar.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

