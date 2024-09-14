Quantcast
Saturday, September 14, 2024

Pennsylvania High Court Rules Misdated Ballots Must Be Tossed

'This latest high court decision comes as Harris and her allies scramble to find ways to secure Pennsylvania, a must-win state for Democrats...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Donald Trump shakes hands with Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In a major victory for election integrity, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court finally ruled Friday that Philadelphia and Allegheny counties do not have to count misdated ballots, including those with no dates. 

The high court’s order overturned a lower court’s ruling that forced the two most populous and Democratic-leaning counties to accept flawed ballots, as long as they arrived before election day.

The infamous ruling had potentially damning implications for the impending 2024 presidential election, as both Vice President Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump aim to claim victory in November. 

In a 4-3 decision, the justices found that the Commonwealth Court had no jurisdiction to enforce the ruling, as the plaintiffs—some leftist non-profits—failed to include all 67 counties in Pennsylvania in the case. 

The court’s ruling covers the 2024 presidential election, delivering a major win for the battle against potential voter fraud. It also constituted an embarrassing blow to Democrats, who conveniently only targeted the two counties where they draw the most votes. 

The battle stemmed from Pennsylvania’s controversial election code, which expanded mail-in voting, but mandated ballots be properly dated—a fair and common-sense requirement. 

The date requirement affected 10,000 mail-in ballots during the 2022 midterm elections and even more during the 2024 presidential primaries, according to leftist group Democracy Docket. 

This latest high court decision comes as Harris and her allies scramble to find ways to secure Pennsylvania, a must-win state for Democrats. 

When asked Friday by reporters about the election in the Keystone State, Harris gave a non-answer, akin to her word-salads.  

“I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard,” she claimed, failing to mention a single policy proposal for the state. 

