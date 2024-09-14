Quantcast
DEI Activists Delete Twitter Accounts Right Before ‘Am I Racist?’ Premiere

'I was hoping she’d stay here so we could celebrate the release of our film together tomorrow...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Robin DiAngelo
Robin DiAngelo / wikimedia

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Several DEI propagandists who were recently featured in Matt Walsh’s newest documentary, Am I Racist?, have deleted and deactivated their Twitter accounts just right before the film’s Sept. 13, 2024, release in movie theaters.

The Daily Wire reported that the company’s production features Walsh going deep undercover to expose the DEI industry as a shameless grift targeted against straight white men. While creating the film, Walsh attended seminars and events and interviewed some of the most prominent names in the field, including Robin DiAngelo, the author of White Fragility.

As of Sept. 13, 2024, DiAngelo didn’t comment on her scenes in the film, including one where she pays a black producer of Am I Racist? $30 out of her wallet as reparations.

“Huge loss to our community. This place is going to get very white and very fragile with her gone,” the leftist account wrote in its post, attaching a screenshot of her account being deactivated.

Walsh mocked DiAngelo’s decision to escape any criticism.

“This is a shame. I was hoping she’d stay here so we could celebrate the release of our film together tomorrow. She’s really the star of the movie. She should be proud of her performance,” he wrote.

People in the comments section positively responded to the news, highlighting that the fact that these people deleted their social media pages is clear evidence of conservatives winning the battle against the DEI cult.

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines also commented on the recent news, adding that other DEI grifters also seemed to have deactivated their accounts.

“As always, sunlight is the best disinfectant,” she wrote, attaching several screenshots of the DEI activists’ deleted accounts. Among the people who deleted their accounts were “anti-racist scholar-practitioner and facilitator” Dr. Katie Slater, “anti-oppression consultant” Regan Byrd and extremist activist Saira Rao.

