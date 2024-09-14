Quantcast
Saturday, September 14, 2024

Biden Uses ‘Black Jobs’—The Same Term He Viciously Condemned Trump For

'In just three and a half years, we created 2 million new black jobs for black... black Americans...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden used the term “black jobs” on Friday, echoing the phrase that the Democratic Party and the legacy media relentlessly condemned as racist when President Donald Trump used it during the CNN debate. 

The legacy media, however, turned a blind eye to Biden’s usage of the term, exposing yet another instance of leftist hypocrisy. Worse still, Biden made this allegedly offensive remark during a brunch celebrating black Americans. 

“In just three and a half years, we created 2 million new black jobs for black… black Americans,” Biden said during a gaffe-ridden speech. The audience responded with loud laughter as Biden raised his hand, seemingly attempting to calm the rowdy crowd. 

“By the way, the next black job to be filled is as president United States of America [sic],” he added, alluding to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The contrast between reactions to Biden’s “black job” gaffe and the backlash Trump faced for the same term is striking, as shown in a video compiled by the Media Research Center.

Trump used the phrase when highlighting the negative consequences of illegal immigration to black Americans. “They’re taking Black jobs now — and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people,” Trump said on the CNN debate with Biden, then the Democratic nominee for president. 

The phrase drew partisan condemnation from Biden, Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama and the NAACP.  

Harris herself chimed in, labeling the phrase as “another racist insult” from Trump. “Speaking of Black jobs, I have a Black job for you: Making sure the guy who said ‘Black jobs’ never becomes president again,” she added in the video shared by her campaign. 

Obama echoed Harris’s criticism, stating, “I want to know. Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might be one of those ‘Black jobs’?” The NAACP also condemned Trump via a statement on X: “What exactly are Black and Hispanic Jobs!?!” 

Conservatives did not mince words in response to the double standard on using the term. Reactions are included below. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pennsylvania High Court Rules Misdated Ballots Must Be Tossed

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com