Biden Uses ‘Black Jobs’—The Same Term He Viciously Condemned Trump For

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden used the term “black jobs” on Friday, echoing the phrase that the Democratic Party and the legacy media relentlessly condemned as racist when President Donald Trump used it during the CNN debate.

The legacy media, however, turned a blind eye to Biden’s usage of the term, exposing yet another instance of leftist hypocrisy. Worse still, Biden made this allegedly offensive remark during a brunch celebrating black Americans.

“In just three and a half years, we created 2 million new black jobs for black… black Americans,” Biden said during a gaffe-ridden speech. The audience responded with loud laughter as Biden raised his hand, seemingly attempting to calm the rowdy crowd.

“By the way, the next black job to be filled is as president United States of America [sic],” he added, alluding to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The contrast between reactions to Biden’s “black job” gaffe and the backlash Trump faced for the same term is striking, as shown in a video compiled by the Media Research Center.

Call the racism police, Biden just said "black jobs."

Suddenly, everyone freaking out at Trump in this video looks really, really stupid. Maybe this is why you shouldn't spend two straight months pretending to be offended by a meaningless verbal fumble. pic.twitter.com/a6q34WCaqY — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) September 13, 2024

Trump used the phrase when highlighting the negative consequences of illegal immigration to black Americans. “They’re taking Black jobs now — and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people,” Trump said on the CNN debate with Biden, then the Democratic nominee for president.

The phrase drew partisan condemnation from Biden, Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama and the NAACP.

Harris herself chimed in, labeling the phrase as “another racist insult” from Trump. “Speaking of Black jobs, I have a Black job for you: Making sure the guy who said ‘Black jobs’ never becomes president again,” she added in the video shared by her campaign.

Obama echoed Harris’s criticism, stating, “I want to know. Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might be one of those ‘Black jobs’?” The NAACP also condemned Trump via a statement on X: “What exactly are Black and Hispanic Jobs!?!”

Conservatives did not mince words in response to the double standard on using the term. Reactions are included below.

Hi @axios, I look forward to your reporting blasting Biden for using the term “Black jobs” https://t.co/TIEGgbja9g pic.twitter.com/MGjmhhYprN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2024

Hi @MichelleObama, @IlhanMN, @KamalaHQ @JasmineForUS, Biden just used the term “Black jobs.” You were very mad when Trump said it. I assume you are outraged now too and will put out tweets condemning him? https://t.co/WUWRPN58aS pic.twitter.com/UZS11LSavN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2024

Whenever something stupid happens there is always, always, a Jen Rubin tweet. pic.twitter.com/sBTJ3WfpYy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 13, 2024