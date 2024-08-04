Quantcast
Sunday, August 4, 2024

Pelosi’s Propagandist Plea: Put Biden on Mount Rushmore

'Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi
President Joe Biden embraces House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during an Affordable Care Act event in the East Room of the White House. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAFormer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called for President Joe Biden to be honored on Mount Rushmore, a national symbol of freedom and democracy, in a statement that echoed the rhetoric of a propagandist regime. 

Pelosi made this recommendation during an interview on the latest installment of CBS Sunday Morning as journalist Lesley Stahl asked Pelosi about her role in pressuring Biden to step down from the 2024 Democratic ticket.

“He was in a good place to make whatever decision, top of his game,” Pelosi said of Biden. “Such a consequential president of the United States. A Mount Rushmore-kind-of-president of the United States.” 

Stahl, taken aback by Pelosi’s assertion, asked, “Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?”

Pelosi doubled down, responding, “Well, you got Teddy Roosevelt up there and he is wonderful. I don’t say take him down, but you could add Biden.” 

Mount Rushmore was built in 1927 to commemorate the nation’s founding, expansion, preservation and unification, the U.S. National Park Service says on its website.

It is unclear what specific achievements Pelosi believes qualify Biden, an embattled and unpopular president, for a place on the monument. 

The monument features the busts of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

Pelosi’s praise of Biden follows her vicious efforts, alongside other prominent Democrats, to coerce Biden to step down from the 2024 race due to polling data suggesting he would likely lose to President Donald Trump. 

In her interview with Stahl, Pelosi denied leading these efforts, claiming she did not pressure Biden to quit. 

“I could always say to him, I never called anybody. What I’m saying is I had confidence that the president would make the proper choice for our country, whatever that would be, and I said that. Whatever that is, we’ll go with,” she explained. 

