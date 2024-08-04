California Sends Military Prosecutors to Alameda County as Violent Crime Doubles

(Kenneth Schrupp, The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is deploying California National Guard lawyers to prosecute cases in Alameda County, where Oakland is. Newsom’s office also detailed Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price’s months of delays preventing CalGuard’s deployment, publicly highlighting the state of the district attorney’s office.

Alameda County violent crime rose 188% in 2023 compared to 2022, 74% of which was in Oakland, where violent crime rose 237% over 2022.

In February, Newsom offered Cal Guard and California Department of Justice lawyers and investigators to assist Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Skyrocketing crime in Oakland is so bad offices are telling employees it’s unsafe to leave the building for lunch and fast food chains are shutting down otherwise profitable locations.

On July 10, Newsom’s office sent a letter to Price’s office saying that “despite our outreach, your office has yet to make use of these resources.” The letter details how CalGuard sent a draft memorandum to begin operations soon after Newsom’s February announcement, and that months later in April, CalGuard offered to be deputized under Price’s office.

“After several months of communications, including fulfilling requests from your office for resumes and interviews, you have not taken the initial steps of finalizing the memorandum of understanding or deputizing Cal Guard attorneys to work in your office,” Newsom’s office wrote.

Newsom has since reached an agreement with Price modeled on a successful and ongoing Cal Guard deployment of lawyers to San Francisco.

“Today we’re advancing accountability and justice for East Bay communities, by quickly securing an agreement to provide additional resources to prosecute criminal behavior,” said Newsom in a statement on the finalized agreement.

Last week, Newsom urged the City of Oakland to reconsider its policy of severely limiting the circumstances under which the Oakland Police Department is allowed to chase criminals.