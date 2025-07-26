Saturday, July 26, 2025

Pelosi, Looking Tired and Rattled, Claims Trump is ‘Not of Sane Mind’

'If they want to measure mental acuity or sanity, they’re to look to their own president because the president of the United States, who was asked one question and answers by saying President Obama is guilty of treason...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a Friday interview with The Associated Press, accused President Donald Trump of not being sane—while defending former President Joe Biden and appearing diminished herself. 

Her remarks came after an AP reporter asked if she had any regrets about pushing Biden off the 2024 ticket over concerns about his mental acuity. 

“I don’t have any second thoughts, but I do have a second thought about the Republicans,” She began: “If they want to measure mental acuity or sanity, they’re to look to their own president because the president of the United States, who was asked one question and answers by saying President Obama is guilty of treason. He is not of sane mind.” 

Pelosi’s remarks were striking, given that she appeared visibly tired and aged during the interview. At 85, Pelosi is much older than Trump. She has previously been seen struggling to walk outside Congress after undergoing hip replacement surgery. 

Despite this, she was one of the leading forces behind pressuring Biden off the 2024 ticket over fears American voters would reject his candidacy, given his age and cognitive decline. 

Asked if she has spoken with Biden since the 2024 election, she replied: “No, we spoke both on Ethel Kennedy’s funeral. So that was one time when … we were together. But no, I have no second thoughts. I think that he was a great president.” 

Worse still, Pelosi compared Biden to Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin Roosevelt. 

“He had accomplishments that were seen in the same light as LBJ and Franklin Roosevelt. He didn’t have as long a tenure as they did, but he had the quality of legislation make a difference in people’s lives. It’s unfortunate that it went down this path, but I think that history will treat him well because he did great things for our country, a super patriot, loved America, honored our Constitution. A big contrast to what we have now.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Central Banks Fuel Gold Rush While U.S. States Reclaim Sound Money Principles
Next article
Gov. Newsom Claims Trump is Trying to ‘Steal’ 2026 Election before Cancelling Democracy in 2028

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com