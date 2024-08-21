Quantcast
Pelosi Defends Ousting Biden: ‘I Did What I Had to Do’

'Sometimes you have to take a punch for the children...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., defended her role in pushing President Joe Biden out of the 2024 race, insisting that the ends justified the means.

“Sometimes you have to take a punch for the children,” she told CNN on Monday. “I did what I had to do.”

Pelosi added that her concern “was not about the president” personally, but about “his campaign.”

She then grew frustrated with CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who continued to press her on her conversations with Biden leading up to his decision to abandon his reelection bid.

“Why are we even talking about it?” Pelosi snapped.

In a later interview with reporters, Pelosi continued to insist she did the right thing, saying she was “sorry” for those “upset” over Biden’s departure, “but the country is very happy.”

She added, “I just wanted to win this election.”

During Biden’s speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, Pelosi was seen awkwardly holding a sign that read, “We love Joe.” 

Her relationship with the president reportedly has been tense in recent weeks, with Pelosi admitting she hadn’t spoken with Biden since he announced he would no longer seek reelection.

Biden insisted during his speech that reports alleging he held a grudge against Pelosi and other Democratic leaders were false.

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president,” he said.

“I love my job, but I love my country more,” he continued. “All this talk about how I’m angry at all those people who said I should step down, it’s not true!”

Ahead of his speech, Biden was asked by CNN whether he agreed with former President Donald Trump that the push to force him out of the race was a “coup.”

“I think he has a problem,” Biden responded.

