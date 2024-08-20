Kathy Hochul Bragged During DNC Speech about N.Y. Convicting Trump

(Headline USA) New York Gov. Kathy Hochul bragged about former President Donald Trump being convicted on 34 felony counts in her state during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, the National Review reported.

After mistakenly referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “first president of the United States,” apparently forgetting to include the word “female,” Hochul began attacking Trump as someone who lacks “New York values.”

She blasted the former president and Manhattan real-estate mogul as a “fraud, a philanderer, and a felon,” adding, “It’s no wonder he had to flee to Mar-a-Lago. Sorry about that, Florida.”

In 2022, Hochul’s first year as governor, nearly 65,000 New Yorkers fled to Florida.

Hochul proceeded to make a mockery of the legal system, bringing up the series of lawfare cases that Democrats used to keep Trump off the campaign trail—which ultimately helped bolster his popular appeal in the campaign’s early days.

“Trump hasn’t spent much time in New York lately,” Hochul said. “Except, that is, to get convicted of 34 felonies—and that’s just fine with us!”

Trump was convicted earlier this year after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged him for allegedly falsifying business records during his 2016 campaign.

Many legal scholars have noted that the case marked an extraordinary miscarriage of justice, with both Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, a Democrat donor, essentially crafting new rules as they went to achieve their objective.



The GOP presidential nominee is set to be sentenced on Sept. 18, but has requested to delay it until after the Nov. 5 election—both to avoid interference in the election and to allow time for an appeal of of the verdict.

Trump’s team has argued the conviction was politically motivated, and that it must be reconsidered following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also took a jab at Trump’s conviction, at one point even leading a “Lock him up!” chant from the crowd.

Hillary Clinton is smirking and nodding as the crowd calls to "LOCK HIM UP" "LOCK HIM UP" in reference to the political persecution of President Trump pic.twitter.com/4GHJbGpqOv — George (@BehizyTweets) August 20, 2024

“Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial, and when he woke up he made his own kind of history: the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” she said.

Clinton went on to argue that Trump’s return to the White House would bring about the end of democracy.

“Those are the words our founders used: ‘Take care,’” she said. “Just look at the candidates: Kamala cares about kids, families and America. Donald only cares about himself,” she claimed.

Trump’s campaign noted that Democrat speakers at the convention mentioned his name a staggering 147 times versus mentioning the border eight times and inflation a mere three times.

Democrats also seemed inordinately fixated on the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol, carping on the nearly four-year-old MAGA revolt even as pro-Hamas rioters outside the DNC succeeded in tearing down a security fence Monday during their own violent protests.