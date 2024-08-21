Upcoming Trump-Kamala Debate Moderator Says Trump Connected to KKK

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) ABC News host Linsey Davis, who is expected to moderate the upcoming presidential debate in Pennsylvania next month between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, suggested on Aug. 19, 2024, that Trump was flying to a small town in Michigan because he is connected to the Ku Klux Klan.

Davis expressed her Trump Derangement Syndrome while she was speaking to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., at the Democratic National Convention.

Left-wing ABC News host Linsey Davis, who is going to moderate the network's presidential debate between Harris and Trump next month, tries to connect Trump to the KKK How is this person allowed to be a debate moderator? pic.twitter.com/VSLt0OFtSS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 20, 2024

“As you know, former President Donald Trump is expected to campaign in Howell, Michigan, tomorrow. Many people are aware that a month ago, in Howell, KKK protesters marched in the streets with white robes on and suggested that they support Donald Trump. I’m curious if you make anything about that connection and him going in particular to Howell tomorrow,” she said.

The anti-Trump comment came after it was announced last week that Davis would co-moderate ABC’s presidential debate with fellow network propagandist David Muir, which sparked people’s concerns that the network would not treat Trump fairly during the debate.

The concerns are reasonable because the network has been attacking Trump non-stop for almost a decade. Disney, the owner of ABC News, also appointed one of its executives to oversee the debate, who “coincidentally” happens to be Harris’s friend and donor.

Additionally, ABC News booked the debate in Philadelphia, one of the far-left American cities that would not be sympathetic toward Trump during the debate, assuming there would even be a live audience watching it.

The Daily Wire reported that the town of Howell has a population of more than 10,000 people and is located in a swing state that will play a critical role in determining who wins the White House.

Aside from the fact that last month’s “KKK” march had only a dozen participants, it was discovered that none of the protesters were wearing “white robes,” and none of them were KKK supporters. As expected, Davis lied by turning white people defending their rights into racists who were after black people on the streets of a small town.

The corrupt local media also claimed that the protesters were chanting “Heil Hitler” and expressing support for Trump.

Instead of doing any of that, the protesters were peacefully walking around with signs that said things like “White Lives Matter,” “End The War On White Children” and “Fight Against White Replacement.”

Headline USA extensively reported on the anti-white racism in the United States.