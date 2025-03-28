Quantcast
Pedophile Hunter Arrested at Missouri Steak ‘n Shake

Alex Rosen, the “Predator Poacher”, learns about the dangers of vigilante justice...

Posted by Jose Nino
Famed pedophile hunter Alex Rosen was arrested for harassment in Missouri this week. PHOTO: Alex Rosen's X account
(José Niño, Headline USAAlex Rosen, the founder of the vigilante organization Predator Poachers, was arrested in Branson, Missouri following a confrontation with an individual he accused of being a pedophile.

According to a Facebook post published by the Branson Police Department (BPD), officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving Rosen at a local Steak ‘n Shake.

Witnesses informed the police that Rosen was allegedly shouting at customers and staff, becoming hostile and refusing management’s requests to leave, causing concern among some patrons who believed his behavior could escalate into violence.

Court records confirm that Rosen has been charged with first-degree harassment, disturbing the peace, and trespassing, all misdemeanors.

Rosen claimed on his X/Twitter media account that he went to the Steak ‘n Shake to confront an employee whom he alleged had been identified through one of his group’s sting operations targeting suspected sexual predators. He also accused the restaurant’s management of defending the individual in question.

Following the incident, police arrested Rosen for disturbing the peace and trespassing. The Steak ‘n Shake franchise intends to press charges against him.

Rosen’s bond was set at $15,000. Additionally, he has been ordered to avoid contact with the suspected pedophile and banned from entering any Steak N Shake location. If he is found guilty on all counts, Rosen could face a maximum five-year prison sentence.

The Branson Police Department stated it is investigating Rosen’s accusations and clarified they had not refused any information he provided. Additionally, they confirmed that the individual accused of pedophilia by Rosen has been arrested following an official police investigation. 

In an interview with conservative podcast host Breanna Morello, Rosen likened his pedophile bust to a “kamikaze mission”  given how both him and the suspect ended up being arrested. 

In a statement, BPD made its anti-vigilant stance clear:

The rule of law is critically important. Vigilante campaigns conducted without lawful and valid investigative techniques place potential victims at unnecessary risk and increase the likelihood that families and individuals are harmed through unproven accusations. We are aware many private groups are dedicated to protecting victims from sexual predators, and we applaud their lawful efforts. Such groups that genuinely engaged in these efforts know there are procedures that must be followed for successful outcomes, and that these procedures require proper coordination with law enforcement agencies.

Rosen founded Predator Poachers in 2019 and claims his organization has carried out operations nationwide, resulting in over 200 arrests and 40 convictions. His team poses as minors online to lure predators, confronts them in person, and documents their confessions on video. These videos are often used in legal proceedings, although civilian-collected evidence is not always admissible in certain jurisdictions.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
