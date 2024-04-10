Morgan Wallen Arrested for Allegedly Throwing a Chair at Nashville Police Officers

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Country singer Morgan Wallen faced arrest for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in Nashville on Sunday night, according to Good Morning America.

Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250. pic.twitter.com/6gRZKI3pWl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 8, 2024

The 30-year-old Music Row bad boy was booked on two counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of the newly constructed Chief’s Bar, just two blocks south of the legendary Ryman Auditorium in the city’s popular Broadway entertainment district.

The chair landed close to two on-duty police officers, resulting in the pair of reckless endangerment charges, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Twitter post.

Witness statements indicated that Wallen threw the chair over the railing of an open balcony of the six-storey building onto the concrete below.

The chair hit the ground about 3 feet away from the officers, who promptly entered the establishment to investigate the cause.

NEW: Footage released of Morgan Wallen launching a chair over the edge of a rooftop bar in Nashville. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the chair landed just 3 feet from their officers. If convicted of the felony charges against him, Wallen could face… pic.twitter.com/4weIj577Yp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2024

Cameras at the bar provided footage of Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof. It then showed an object flying off the roof” according to court documents.

Wallen reportedly tossed the chair after learning that the mother of his child, Katie “KT” Smith, had eloped with another man five days after their surprise engagement, the Daily Mail reported.

Wallen’s legal team assured reporters that Wallen was “cooperating fully with authorities.”

His bail was $15,250. If convicted, he may face up to 15 years in prison.

Wallen previously dodged cultural cancellation after a leaked video showed him drunkenly shouting the n-word during a private party.

The racist pejorative did not appear to be directed at a black person or in reference to one, and Wallen did not use the hard -er at the end, suggesting he was using it in a more generic fashion.

His record label, Big Loud Records, and his talent agency subsequently dropped him from their lineups.

However, Wallen’s fans rallied behind him, launching him to the top of the 2021 music charts, ahead of artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Adele and Kanye West.

After the incident, Wallen went on to win the Academy of Country Music’s best album award for his Dangerous: The Double Album.