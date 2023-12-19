Quantcast
Parents Demand Justice after 4-Yr-Old Murdered in L.A. Road-Rage Incident

'The Adamyan family 'is asking for both the suspects to be incarcerated for the rest of their lives'...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The distraught parents of a 4-year-old boy, who was shot dead in a road rage incident, are demanding that the suspects be sentenced to life in prison.

Gor Adamyan and his parents were driving to purchase groceries before encountering a suspect driver who reportedly cut off the Adamyan family’s vehicle and then angrily opened fire on them, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

“In a horrifying turn of events, the suspect driver positioned alongside the family’s vehicle and opened fire, wounding Gor severely,” the family said. “Gor Adamyan succumbed to his injuries on Friday night, just ten days before Christmas, leaving his family utterly devastated.” 

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris decried the shooting in statements to KABC. “It’s unimaginable. This could have been any of our families. It could have been any of us,” he said.

As reported by KABC, the alleged suspects were identified as 29-year-old Byron Burkhart and 27-year-old Alexandria Gentile. They were both booked at the Los Angeles County Jail pending a murder investigation. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department described the harrowing ordeal, saying that the suspect driver followed the family through numerous streets. 

“During the incident, the suspect driver cut them off and then began following them through several surface streets,” the LASD said. “While being pursued by the suspects, the victim driver slowed his vehicle, at which time the suspect driver pulled up along the passenger side of the victim’s car and began shooting.”

The 4-year-old child was in the backseat and was hit in the torso. 

“His father and mother, who were in the vehicle, immediately transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s department added. 

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Agents for Change Executive Director Miguel Coronado said that the Adamyan family “is asking for both the suspects to be incarcerated for the rest of their lives, no possibility of parole.” 

“[The mother] said the suspect kept harassing them, getting in front of them, and in back of them. And next thing you know, [the suspects] get onto the passenger side of the car and the woman hands the shooter the gun and fired about eight times,” Coronado said, citing the mother’s testimony. 

An online fundraiser to help the parents navigate the tragic incident has earned nearly $34,525 with over 530 donations.

