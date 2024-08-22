Pa. Judge Delivers Big Win for Election Integrity

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republicans won the election integrity battle when a Pennsylvania judge upheld a decision from the Butler County Board of Elections that bars voters from “curing” their defective mail-in ballots that lack inner secrecy envelopes, also known as “naked ballots.”

The state requires votes by mail to have ballots inside an inner secrecy envelope.

Democracy Docket said that before the election day, “the plaintiffs submitted mail-in ballots without an inner secrecy envelope, and the board of elections rejected them,” adding that to “cure their ballots, both voters submitted provisional ballots on Election Day,” which resulted in the board deciding not to count the voters’ provisional ballots.

“The actions of the Board in adopting a narrow cure policy that applies in such a way as to uphold voting deadlines and ensure secrecy in voting is maintained, but that allows electors the greatest possible chance of having their vote counted, does not violate either the Election Code or the Free and Equal clause of the Pennsylvania Constitution,” Judge S. Michael Yeager wrote.

He added that it is the “voter’s burden to ensure they have completed the steps necessary for their mail-in ballot to be included in the tabulation.”

“There can be no dispute that the unequivocal law of Pennsylvania is that secrecy envelopes are required, and any mail-in ballot received without a secrecy envelope cannot be counted,” the Republican National Committee and Pennsylvania GOP wrote in a prior petition to Judge Yeager.

Republicans then stated that “the Department of State has taken it upon itself to unilaterally reach out to voters whose mail-in ballots have been rejected due to a perceived lack of a secrecy envelope and encourage them to cure such ballots by appearing in person and voting provisionally.”

After stating that there is no “right under Pennsylvania law to cure mail-in ballots which lack a secrecy envelope and Petitioners’ attempt to create such a right where none exists should be rejected,” Republicans continued defending their position.

“The Republican Committees have a clear and obvious interest in the issues presented in this suit and in ensuring that this issue is properly and fairly litigated to ensure that Pennsylvania law regarding a county board of elections’ right to govern how it will conduct elections is followed,” they wrote.

Republicans then stated that they also have a right to intervene in this suit because they “seek to uphold the Election Code under which they, their voters, their member, and their candidates exercise their constitutional rights to vote and to participate in elections in Pennsylvania.”