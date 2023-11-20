Oregon Democrat Trained for Potential Role in Congress by Being Dominatrix

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) While every Democrat dreams of charging top dollar to boss people around, one Oregon congressional candidate can boast of having a unique background doing just that.

Businesswoman Courtney Ellyn Casgraux, who had previously been exposed as a pricey dominatrix, is now using her sexual exploits to gain campaign popularity, OutKick reported.

Casgraux spent her 20s and 30s charging up to $500 per hour for her “services ” at the BDSM establishment Donatella’s Dungeon in midtown Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

Her past came to light after a raunchy video appeared on Reddit, potentially derailing her budding political career.

Acording to the aspiring legislator, she was hysterical after her initial exposure.

“[I was] just panicking … Then I was like, ‘Who did this?’ and I just started calling every single person that I pretty much knew from my past … I was like hyperventilating, crying,” she told the Post.

But, soon thereafter, she realized that the attempts to expose her past were attacks not just on her, but on all women.

“To shame me for something that helped create the life that I have today where I have opportunity. . . made me really mad,” she said. “Because it felt like an attack on women, not just an attack on me.”

Casgraux has doubled-down on her sexual history, using her image as a “whore” to score points at the voting booth.

Recently, for example, she took a photo shoot with Playboy to promote her qualifications for political office.

In the caption of her photo, Casgraux bragged that Playboy has backed her campaign, noting that the porn company “has not only championed me but my Congressional Campaign.”

She plans to use her “platform” as a small-time sexual icon to “educate, uplift voices and fundraise for those less fortunate,” noting that her “journey with Playboy” is “just beginning.”

Being exposed as a dominatrix, for Casgraux, has freed her to be herself and say whatever she wants.

“Once [the video] came out and I got the Playboy page, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like I can just be me.’ And I could say the things that I wanna say, and I can be funny and be tongue and cheek with things, and reclaim my sexuality,” she admitted.

Casgraux concluded by adding that she intends to reclaim “the American Flag and what it represents.”