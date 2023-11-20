Axelrod Doubles Down on Biden Criticism, Compares His Campaign to Hillary’s

(Headline USA) Democratic strategist David Axelrod doubled down on his criticism of President Joe Biden’s reelection bid this week, comparing his campaign to Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 bid.

Axelrod, an establishment heavyweight who helped propel former President Barack Obama to the White House in 2008, came out against Biden last month following a number of polls that show the president losing to former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical general election. Axelrod noted that the biggest obstacle Biden faces is his age, which has become a massive concern for voters, according to the recent polls.

The president reportedly responded to Axelrod’s criticism by calling him a “prick.” But Axelrod said he’s not the only one concerned that Biden could hand the White House back to Trump.

“I don’t care about them thinking I’m a prick — that’s fine,” Axelrod told the New York Times in a Saturday article. “I hope they don’t think the polls are wrong, because they’re not.”

Axelrod also suggested that the lack of enthusiasm for Biden’s reelection could be tied to the president’s own lack of enthusiasm for campaigning.

“My feeling is either get out or get going. But the status quo, the way they were approaching the campaign, this sort of ‘What, me, worry?’ attitude about the campaign was not going to get him to where he needs to go,” he said.

Biden, who turned 81 on Monday, seems to think he can “cheat nature,” Axelrod added.

“I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse,” Axelrod said. “They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too.”

Many other Democrats have told Axelrod that they were “glad someone said it” about Biden, he told the Times.

“I’ll live with the fact that the president’s unhappy with me,” he added.

Biden’s age is a top issue for voters, with more than 70% of swing state voters agreeing that he is too old to seek reelection.

The president has tried to write off their concerns, even cracking a joke on Monday about his birthday, saying, “It’s difficult turning 60.”