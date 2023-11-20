Quantcast
Monday, November 20, 2023

Cardi B Blasts Biden Over Migrant Crisis, Economic Downturn

'Joe Biden talking about like, "Yeah, we can fund two wars. We can fund two wars." Motherf***ers talking about, "We don’t got it but we got it, like we’re the greatest nation." No, the f*** we’re not. We’re going through some s**t right now...'

(Headline USA) Rapper Cardi B, who endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, blasted him this week in an expletive-laden rant and blamed his administration for the ongoing migrant crisis in New York City.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, responded to an announcement from New York City Mayor Eric Adams that the city will begin slashing funds from the New York Police Department, Education Department, and Sanitation Department to make up for the drain on resources caused by illegal immigration.

“B****, we are gonna be drowning in f***ing rats,” she said.

She went on to blame the Biden administration for directing more resources to foreign conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.

“I don’t give a f***, I’m not endorsing no f***ing presidents no more. Because how is that a $100 million budget cut in New York City for f***ing schools, library, police safety, and sanitation? Yet Joe Biden talking about like, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars. We can fund two wars.’ Motherf***ers talking about, ‘We don’t got it but we got it, like we’re the greatest nation.’ No, the f*** we’re not. We’re going through some s**t right now,” she said.

The rapper also blasted Biden’s handling of the economy.

“They don’t want to say the word – but we going through a recession right now,” she said. “We really, really, really are … This s*** is getting out of hand.”

Adams announced last week that New York City will have to slash $4 billion total from departments — 5% from each city agency — to provide for the incoming flow of migrants. He demanded additional aid from the Biden administration to ease the cuts, but warned additional slashes will follow.

“That will mean disruptions to the services you all rely on,” Adams said. “This is the most painful exercise I’ve ever done in my professional life.”

