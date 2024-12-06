Quantcast
Top OnlyFans Star Claims She’s Virgin, Christian

'Being a whore and selling your body to simps is not, in fact, very Christ-like...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Sophie Rain / PHOTO: @MailOnline via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A 20-year-old girl who became famous and rich for selling her semi-nude photos and videos on OnlyFans recently claimed that she is a Christian virgin.

Co-owner of Trending Politics Colin Rugg reported that Miami-based Sophie Rain made her statement on YouTube streamer Kowski’s channel.

“I’m a virgin. I’m a virgin ’till this day,” she said. “I’m a Christian. I know it seems odd that I’m doing [OnlyFans], but I don’t do anything else with anyone on my OnlyFans. It’s just me.”

The recent news came after it was revealed that Rain earned $43 million in one year on OnlyFans.

“Evil. They’re going after a ‘new market,’ and this is how they’re doing it,” Rugg wrote.

However, conservatives and Christians on Twitter questioned her claims, pointing out that it is impossible to be a devout Christian and sell your semi-naked photos and videos to men.

A Korean-American conservative Christian commentator, Kangmin Lee, criticized Rain for her rhetoric.

“Being a whore and selling your body to simps is not, in fact, very Christ-like,” he wrote. “The Bible says to flee from sexual immorality, not monetize it, you whore.”

 

Popular Orthodox Christian Andrew Wilson also mocked Rain by pointing out the absurdity of her claim.

His wife, Rachel, also went as far as criticizing Christians who fall for these lies.

“Why do we tolerate outlandish lies and deception meant to mock Christianity and virtue to trick people into checking out pornography? It feels like this industry is taking over. How do people not see how demonic this is?” she wrote.

One of the Catholics on Twitter also claimed that her statement doesn’t mean anything unless it is backed up by actions that show that she is a Christian.

“She’s morally obligated to donate all that money and give it either to the poor or to the Church. Otherwise, her conversion means nothing,” @ClassicalTheis wrote.

Former porn star Bree Solstad also urged young women not to believe Rain and never do pornography.

“Dear young women, Get far away from Onlyf*ns. Stop creating p*rn. Stop posting thirst traps. Stop devaluing yourself for clicks, likes, quick riches and attention. Stop displaying your body as a piece of meat,” she wrote. “You are destroying many men, many relationships, many families and many futures. You are contributing to the degradation and inevitable fall of your own civilization.”

