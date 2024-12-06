Quantcast
Thursday, December 5, 2024

Conservatives Mock Dems’ Attack on Trump’s New AG Pick

'Were y'all taken over by KamalaHQ?'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democrats recently attacked President-elect Donald Trump’s Attorney General pick, Pam Bondi, for which conservatives on Twitter mocked them.

“Here’s the truth about Pam Bondi, Trump’s new pick for AG,” the Democrats’ official account on Elon Musk’s social media platform stated.

Leftists then listed three things that they didn’t like about Bondi, among which was her loyalty to Trump and the alleged desire to implement one of Democrats’ boogeymen that were created during the 2024 election race.

“[She is an] ultra-MAGA loyalist who currently works for a group “helping to implement Project 2025,” the Democrats wrote.

Leftists also claimed that Bondi is a corrupt prosecutor who previously accepted bribes from Trump.

“[She] previously dropped an investigation into Trump University after asking for and receiving an illegal $25K campaign contribution from a Trump charity,” the Democrats stated.

According to the Democrats, Bondi also opposes LGBT unions by supporting bills that ban the concept of homosexual “marriages.”

“[She] opposes marriage equality as “the most visible supporter” of Florida’s marriage ban,” the Democrats wrote.

However, instead of receiving positive comments from other leftists, the Democrats faced the mockery of conservatives on the platform, who claimed that the Left is irrelevant in the rapidly changing American culture and that nobody cares about the Democrats anymore.

Some people also suggested that people who now became responsible for posting things on Twitter were former employees of former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Another person suggested that it was just one “angry cat lady” who is responsible for posting on the Democrats’ Twitter account.

The recent news came after Trump nominated Bondi for Attorney General after former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., withdrew his nomination.

“Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years,” Trump stated, pointing out her accomplishments. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
