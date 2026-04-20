Monday, April 20, 2026

Ilhan Omar Goes from Riches to Rags amid Possible Fraud Probe

'The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire...'

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Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar/IMAGE: VOA News via Youtube

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Facing the prospect of a federal investigation surrounding her mysterious surge in wealth, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., revised downward an earlier estimate of her wealth from between $6 million and $30 million to a  more modest $95,000 or less, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers claimed. “The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified.”

The controversial “Squad” member has been at the center of many scandals, including allegations of campaign-finance fraud and suggestions that she married her own brother to commit immigration fraud.

Omar, a Somali refugee, likewise has been implicated in the Minneapolis fraud scandal, in which phony day-care and healthcare workers may have defrauded taxpayers out of an estimated $9 billion.

As for her own wealth estimates, the release of a mandatory disclosure form revealed that Omar’s private assets may have jumped by 3,500% in 2025.

Much scrutiny befell a Santa Rosa, Calif., winery owned by Omar’s third husband, Tim Mynett. Investigators revealed that the wine company, eStCru, was valued somewhere between $1 million and $5 million — even though it had produced very little wine.

In 2023, it showed assets worth less than $1,000, and another recent disclosure from Omar estimated its worth at $15,000 to $50,000.

The company also was operating in violation of Islamic laws, raising questions about Omar’s commitment to her faith, the New York Post reported.

Mynett — who met Omar after contracting with her to do campaign work — has continued to draw a consulting fee from her, raising further ethical concerns about a conflict of interests and possible campaign-finance violations.

His D.C.-based firm, Rose Lake Capital, was valued at between $5 million and $25 million as of late 2024.

Both the Justice Department and the House Oversight Committee have signaled their intent to dig deeper into Omar’s wealth.

The blowback led Omar to predict that the range would be revised downward.

“It’s not a full picture of the numbers in the way that it is presented in the document because we have to do a range,” she told influential broadcaster Charlamagne tha God. “I’m pretty sure it’ll get, like, adjusted at some level when those ranges are looked at.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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