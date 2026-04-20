Ilhan Omar Goes from Riches to Rags amid Possible Fraud Probe

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Facing the prospect of a federal investigation surrounding her mysterious surge in wealth, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., revised downward an earlier estimate of her wealth from between $6 million and $30 million to a more modest $95,000 or less, the Wall Street Journal reported.

🚨MUST READ🚨 Rep. Ilhan Omar initially claimed her household assets valued between $6 million and $30 million. Now she’s saying it was an error due to an accounting discrepancy and amended the filing to show her actual assets ranging from approximately $18,000 to $95,000.… pic.twitter.com/vCN2gs9fgq — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 18, 2026

“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers claimed. “The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified.”

The controversial “Squad” member has been at the center of many scandals, including allegations of campaign-finance fraud and suggestions that she married her own brother to commit immigration fraud.

Omar, a Somali refugee, likewise has been implicated in the Minneapolis fraud scandal, in which phony day-care and healthcare workers may have defrauded taxpayers out of an estimated $9 billion.

As for her own wealth estimates, the release of a mandatory disclosure form revealed that Omar’s private assets may have jumped by 3,500% in 2025.

Much scrutiny befell a Santa Rosa, Calif., winery owned by Omar’s third husband, Tim Mynett. Investigators revealed that the wine company, eStCru, was valued somewhere between $1 million and $5 million — even though it had produced very little wine.

I visited the principal address of ESTCRU winery. This winery is co owned by US Rep of Minnesota Ilhan Omar’s husband, Timothy Mynett, yet seems to allegedly be a shell business used to launder funds. Here we were informed that 40+ wineries operate out of this location and that… pic.twitter.com/FZRdHqgdRa — Angela Rose (@angelaroosee) February 4, 2026

In 2023, it showed assets worth less than $1,000, and another recent disclosure from Omar estimated its worth at $15,000 to $50,000.

The company also was operating in violation of Islamic laws, raising questions about Omar’s commitment to her faith, the New York Post reported.

Mynett — who met Omar after contracting with her to do campaign work — has continued to draw a consulting fee from her, raising further ethical concerns about a conflict of interests and possible campaign-finance violations.

His D.C.-based firm, Rose Lake Capital, was valued at between $5 million and $25 million as of late 2024.

Both the Justice Department and the House Oversight Committee have signaled their intent to dig deeper into Omar’s wealth.

The blowback led Omar to predict that the range would be revised downward.

“It’s not a full picture of the numbers in the way that it is presented in the document because we have to do a range,” she told influential broadcaster Charlamagne tha God. “I’m pretty sure it’ll get, like, adjusted at some level when those ranges are looked at.”

Omar was asked about the $6-30M net worth figures a few days ago: “It's not a full picture of the numbers in the way that it is presented in the document because we have to do a range." "I'm pretty sure it'll get, like, adjusted at some level when those ranges are looked at." https://t.co/aCDiSZHCEM pic.twitter.com/KrH6zFOjqQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.