Quantcast
Saturday, July 27, 2024

Olympics Slammed for Drag Queens, Blasphemous Imagery in Opening Ceremony

'Straight out of revelations...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
The 2024 Olympics in France (via Screenshot / NBC Sport's YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The 2024 Olympics in France opened Friday with a controversial ceremony featuring drag queens and what many described as homages to satanic symbolism, igniting a firestorm of negative reactions on Twitter.

“This is crazy,” podcast host Clint Russell said in a tweet. “There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate NOT WELCOME.”

The infamous re-creation of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper began with a woman in a blue dress and crown, making a heart sign with her hands in front of a DJ deck, accompanied by several drag queens.  

A young child stood nearby, rubbing her hands through her arms, while an individual wearing makeup and an open blazer approached her in a seemingly inappropriate manner. 

Gays Against Groomers took notice of the child and voiced their disgust on Twitter. “We are absolutely disgusted to see these drag queens and half-naked gender cultists dance around little kids at the Olympics for the entire world to watch,” they said. 

The show then transitioned into a runway event, with semi-nude models taking the stage. Drag queen Piche drew significant attention on social media, sporting a blond wig, beard and female performance attire.  

Reality show Drag Race France host Nicky Doll and contestant Paloma also made appearances, according to several tweets.

Critics also noticed the inclusion of what they described as a “pale horse,” likely referencing one of the four horsemen from the Book of Revelation.  

“They put in a ‘pale horse’ just in case you weren’t sure that this was all intentional. Straight out of revelations. Wtf is happening,” Russell wrote. 

Another performance featured a headless Marie Antoinette, the last queen consort of France before the French Revolution. She was depicted alongside scenes from Les Misérables and Eugène Delacroix’s Liberty Leading the People painting, commemorating the July Revolution. Metal band Gojira played a song from Les Mis during this segment. 

Marie Antoinette was decapitated after being convicted of several crimes after the Revolution.

Despite the backlash, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “This is France!” and added, “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité,” the national motto of France. The Olympics will run from July 26 through Aug. 11. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Senate Passes Anti-Deepfake Porn Bill

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com