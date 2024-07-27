Olympics Slammed for Drag Queens, Blasphemous Imagery in Opening Ceremony

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The 2024 Olympics in France opened Friday with a controversial ceremony featuring drag queens and what many described as homages to satanic symbolism, igniting a firestorm of negative reactions on Twitter.

“This is crazy,” podcast host Clint Russell said in a tweet. “There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate NOT WELCOME.”

This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate

NOT WELCOME pic.twitter.com/T88AmXbqXL — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 26, 2024

The infamous re-creation of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper began with a woman in a blue dress and crown, making a heart sign with her hands in front of a DJ deck, accompanied by several drag queens.

A young child stood nearby, rubbing her hands through her arms, while an individual wearing makeup and an open blazer approached her in a seemingly inappropriate manner.

Gays Against Groomers took notice of the child and voiced their disgust on Twitter. “We are absolutely disgusted to see these drag queens and half-naked gender cultists dance around little kids at the Olympics for the entire world to watch,” they said.

We are absolutely disgusted to see these drag queens and half-naked gender cultists dance around little kids at the Olympics for the entire world to watch. This agenda isn't just an American issue. It's global. And if this doesn't horrify you, then you aren't paying attention. pic.twitter.com/N6aHjmHzAi — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 26, 2024

The show then transitioned into a runway event, with semi-nude models taking the stage. Drag queen Piche drew significant attention on social media, sporting a blond wig, beard and female performance attire.

Reality show Drag Race France host Nicky Doll and contestant Paloma also made appearances, according to several tweets.

Nicky Doll performs her newest single, ‘I had a dream’, at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.pic.twitter.com/LPKstCXW1P — Drag Crave (@Drag_Crave) July 26, 2024

Critics also noticed the inclusion of what they described as a “pale horse,” likely referencing one of the four horsemen from the Book of Revelation.

“They put in a ‘pale horse’ just in case you weren’t sure that this was all intentional. Straight out of revelations. Wtf is happening,” Russell wrote.

"And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth." — The 5th Estate (@The_5thEstate) July 26, 2024

Another performance featured a headless Marie Antoinette, the last queen consort of France before the French Revolution. She was depicted alongside scenes from Les Misérables and Eugène Delacroix’s Liberty Leading the People painting, commemorating the July Revolution. Metal band Gojira played a song from Les Mis during this segment.

Marie Antoinette was decapitated after being convicted of several crimes after the Revolution.

There are no words to describe how repugnant parts of the Opening Ceremony in Paris were. Mocking the summary execution of Queen Marie Antoinette, however, crossed every line. Today, as in 1793, the Paris junta revels in violence and gratuitous cruelty.pic.twitter.com/DH1fF60wcs — Western Exile (@westernexile) July 27, 2024

Despite the backlash, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “This is France!” and added, “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité,” the national motto of France. The Olympics will run from July 26 through Aug. 11.