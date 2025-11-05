Ohio SNAP Benefits Expected to be Cut in Half

(J.D. Davidson, The Center Square) SNAP recipients in Ohio are expected to receive half of their regular monthly benefit allotment, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

However, there is still no plan for when that money will be distributed. Family Services on Tuesday said it has received and is reviewing new federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on partial benefits for November.

“The guidance reduced maximum benefit allotments by 50% and instructs states to recalculate the monthly benefit amount for each household using the updated framework,” the state said in a release. “ODJFS is working with its vendors to determine updated benefit amounts for current SNAP recipients and when benefits will be available. Once that review is complete, ODJFS will notify SNAP recipients regarding when they will receive their partial November benefits and the recalculated amount under the new federal guidance.”

SNAP is the acronym for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, often referred to as food stamps.

President Donald Trump, writing on social media, said benefits will only be restored when the government opens. A court order has directed the government to go into reserves to make the benefits available, and the administration said it would follow the order.

On social media, the president said benefits went up by billions under the administration of former President Joe Biden. He said when Democrats “open up the government, which they can easily do,” benefits will be given out.

Due to the federal government shutdown, SNAP benefits were stopped for about 1.4 million people in Ohio, resulting in a potential monthly loss of $264 million.