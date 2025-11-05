Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Ohio SNAP Benefits Expected to be Cut in Half

Posted by Headline USA Editor
food stamps
A store displays a SNAP sign. / PHOTO: Jonathan Weiss via The Center Square

(J.D. Davidson, The Center Square) SNAP recipients in Ohio are expected to receive half of their regular monthly benefit allotment, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

However, there is still no plan for when that money will be distributed. Family Services on Tuesday said it has received and is reviewing new federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on partial benefits for November.

“The guidance reduced maximum benefit allotments by 50% and instructs states to recalculate the monthly benefit amount for each household using the updated framework,” the state said in a release. “ODJFS is working with its vendors to determine updated benefit amounts for current SNAP recipients and when benefits will be available. Once that review is complete, ODJFS will notify SNAP recipients regarding when they will receive their partial November benefits and the recalculated amount under the new federal guidance.”

SNAP is the acronym for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, often referred to as food stamps.

President Donald Trump, writing on social media, said benefits will only be restored when the government opens. A court order has directed the government to go into reserves to make the benefits available, and the administration said it would follow the order.

On social media, the president said benefits went up by billions under the administration of former President Joe Biden. He said when Democrats “open up the government, which they can easily do,” benefits will be given out.

Due to the federal government shutdown, SNAP benefits were stopped for about 1.4 million people in Ohio, resulting in a potential monthly loss of $264 million.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Supreme Court Weighs Challenge to Trump’s Tariff Power
Next article
Headline Geopolitics: Tim Hinchcliffe on Digital ID and the WEF’s Latest Schemes

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com