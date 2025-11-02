Sunday, November 2, 2025

Ohio Mass Shooting Injures 9

No arrests were announced...

Posted by Headline USA Editor

(Headline USAGunfire erupted early Sunday at a large rental home where teenagers had gathered for a birthday party that was promoted on social media, injuring nine people. The scene in northeastern Ohio was chaotic as some people fled and first responders performed life-saving measures, police said.

The mass shooting happened at around 12:15 a.m. in Bath Township, about 15 miles northwest of Akron.

At a Sunday morning news conference, Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said the seriousness of the victims’ injuries was not clear. It also was not immediately clear if all nine people were shot — one person’s leg injury may have been caused by a fall, he said.

Sinopoli said the large home had been rented out on Airbnb, which is not allowed under local zoning ordinances, and most of the people at the party were under 18. He said the victims may include a mix of juveniles and adults. Social media posts about the party drew a big crowd, he said.

It was not immediately known what sparked the shooting and how many people fired guns, he said. No arrests were announced.

“The Bath Township community experienced a tragic and senseless act of violence early this morning,” Sinopoli said.

Airbnb said in a statement Sunday that it prohibits “unauthorized and disruptive gatherings,” and it has suspended the property listing and removed the account of the person who rented the home. It said it has seen a 50% decrease in the rate of reported parties since 2020, when it put into effect a global party ban policy.

“We are heartbroken by this senseless act of gun violence, and our thoughts are with the injured victims and all those affected by it,” the company said, adding that it was cooperating with the police investigation.

Sinopoli said another shooting at an Airbnb rental home in town in 2017 wounded a person, who suffered a leg injury.

“It’s pretty much an indicator that no community is immune from violence, and this happened to be in Bath Township again unfortunately,” he said.

Sinopoli said he talked with the property owner about the shooting and discussed the town’s prohibition against short-term home rentals. He said home rentals are not a crime, only a zoning violation.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

