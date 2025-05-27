Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Ohio Deputy is Fatally Shot Responding to a Domestic Violence Call, Suspect is Wounded

The Morrow County Sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred Monday night in the town of Marengo, about 35 miles north of Columbus.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
New York City Police
Members of the New York police crime scene unit pick up cups marking the spots where bullets lie as they investigate the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Headline USA) A sheriff’s deputy in Ohio who responded to a domestic violence call at a home was fatally shot by a suspect who was wounded, authorities said.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred Monday night in the town of Marengo, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Columbus. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Sheriff John Hinton identified the deputy as Daniel Sherrer, 31, who had served with the department since March 2021.

Sherrer “always had a smile on his face, never in a bad mood,” Hinton said. He noted the death was a tough blow for the department but said everyone came into work Tuesday because “that’s what we have to do, it’s what he would have wanted.”

In a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page, Hinton said Sherrer was shot shortly after he arrived at the home. The deputy and the suspect were both taken to a hospital, where Sherrer was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff said Tuesday he has not yet viewed body camera footage of the shooting, so he could not provide further details about what occurred.

The suspect remains hospitalized in serious condition. On Tuesday, Hinton spoke with disdain for the suspect and refused to publicly identify the person.

“You will never hear his name come from my lips, so if you want the name you will have to get it some other way, I’m not giving it to you,” Hinton told reporters. ”Why would I? He doesn’t deserve it.”

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DHS Accuses Dem. Lawmaker of ‘Siding w/ Vicious Cartels’
Next article
Germany’s Merz Says West Has Lifted Restrictions on Ukraine’s Use of NATO Weapons in Russia

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com