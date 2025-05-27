Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Germany’s Merz Says West Has Lifted Restrictions on Ukraine’s Use of NATO Weapons in Russia

His comments suggest that Germany may provide Ukraine with its Taurus missile.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian soldiers examine Russian multiple missiles abandoned by Russian troops, in the village of Berezivka, Ukraine. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that there were no longer any restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-provided weapons in strikes on Russian territory.

“There are no more range limitations for weapons delivered to Ukraine. Neither from the Brits, nor the French, nor from us. Not from the Americans either,” Merz said.

“This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, for example, by attacking military positions in Russia. Until recently, it couldn’t do that, and apart from very few exceptions, it hadn’t done so either,” he added.

His comments suggest that Germany may provide Ukraine with its Taurus missile, which has a range of up to 310 miles (500 kilometers), and would give the Ukrainian military the ability to strike deep inside Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Merz’s comments, saying that if the claim is true, it runs counter to recent efforts for peace. “If such decisions have indeed been made, they are entirely at odds with our aspirations for a political resolution and with the efforts currently being made toward a settlement,” Peskov said. “Quite dangerous decisions, again – if they were indeed made.”

Moscow’s view is that strikes on its territory using Western-provided missiles put NATO in a direct war with Russia since Ukraine needs intelligence from the US to fire the weapons.

Last year, the Biden administration gave Ukraine the green light to fire US-provided Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and British-provided Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory, a step that marked a significant escalation of the proxy war. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally changed Russia’s nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

The ATACMS have a range of about 190 miles, and the Storm Shadows can hit targets up to 155 miles, both short of the Taurus’s range. Merz’s predecessor, Olaf Scholz, had resisted calls for Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine. But Merz, who assumed office on May 6, has previously suggested that he’d be open to providing Ukraine with the weapon.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ohio Deputy is Fatally Shot Responding to a Domestic Violence Call, Suspect is Wounded
Next article
Technical Analysis: Here’s Where Gold & Silver Stand

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com