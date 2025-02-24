Quantcast
Monday, February 24, 2025

Obama’s Former Bodyguard Picked as FBI Deputy Director

'Dan Bongino concerns me. You mean to tell me that he hasn't witnessed or known about the hot dog and pizza parties Obama had when he was Secret Service for them?'

Dan Bongino
Dan Bongino / IMAGE: Breaking News World via YouTube

(Headline USADan Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent who guarded Barack Obama, penned best-selling books, ran unsuccessfully for office and gained fame as a conservative pundit with TV shows and a popular podcast, has been chosen to serve as FBI deputy director.

President Donald Trump announced the appointment Sunday night in a post on his Truth Social platform, praising Bongino as “a man of incredible love and passion for our Country.” He called the announcement “great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice.”

Bongino would serve under Kash Patel, who was sworn in as FBI director at the White House on Friday and who has signaled his intent to reshape the bureau, including by relocating hundreds of employees from its Washington headquarters and placing greater emphasis on the FBI’s traditional crime-fighting duties.

The deputy director serves as the FBI’s second-in-command and is traditionally a career agent responsible for the bureau’s day-to-day law enforcement operations.

Bongino served on the presidential details for then-Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, before becoming a popular right-wing figure.

While most conservatives praised the appointment of Bongino, skeptics have wondered why he hasn’t blown the whistle on Obama’s rumored behind-the-scenes improprieties.

“Dan Bongino concerns me. You mean to tell me that he hasn’t witnessed or known about the hot dog and pizza parties Obama had when he was Secret Service for them?” an anonymous Twitter/X account noted last December.

For a few years following Rush Limbaugh’s death in 2021, he was chosen for a radio show on the same time slot of the famous commentator.

Bongino worked for the New York Police Department for several years in the 1990s before joining the Secret Service. He began doing commentary on Fox News more than a decade ago, and had a Saturday night show with the network from 2021 to 2023. He is now a host of The Dan Bongino Show, one of the most popular podcasts, according to Spotify.

Bongino ran for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland in 2012 and for congressional seats in 2014 and 2016 in Maryland and Florida, after moving in 2015. He lost the three races.

During an interview last fall, Bongino asked Trump to commit to forming a commission to reform the Secret Service, calling it a “failed” agency and criticizing it for the two assassination attempts last year.

“That guy should have been nowhere near you,” Bongino said about the man who authorities say camped outside Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, before he was spotted with a rifle.

During the same interview, Trump praised the Secret Service agent who saw the rifle’s barrel coming out of a bush—even though that agent missed all six shots he took at alleged gunman Ryan Routh.

Patel and Bongino will succeed the two acting FBI leaders, Brian Driscoll and Robert Kissane, who have led the bureau since the departure in January of former Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump in 2017 and held the job for the next seven years before resigning in disgrace.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

