Obama Reacts to Treason Accusations from Trump

'Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Barack Obama
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Barack Obama responded to President Donald Trump’s fiery remarks accusing the former Democratic president of treason for seemingly orchestrating the launch of the Russian collusion hoax. 

In a statement, Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush called Trump’s accusations—first exposed by DNI Tulsi Gabbard—“outrageous” and “meritless.”  

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Rodenbush claimed. 

The response came after Gabbard released bombshell documents showing the intelligence community, shortly after Trump’s 2016 victory, abruptly changed its conclusion that Russia had meddled in that year’s election.

Gabbard said this was done to undermine Trump’s election and referred the matter to the DOJ.

“Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” Gabbard said. 

Rodenbush misleadingly claimed that nothing in Gabbard’s documents showed the intelligence community changed course— though the files clearly did. 

Rodenbush cited a 2020 intelligence report from Sen. Marco Rubio—then chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee—to downplay the 2025 report, though that report concluded the FBI relied too heavily on the discredited Steele Dossier. 

This is a developing story. 

