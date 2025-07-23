Trump DOJ Fires Habba’s Replacement in Rebuke of Activist Judges

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump administration removed the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey after federal judges ousted Alina Habba from the post, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday.

Habba’s 120-day term as U.S attorney ended earlier this week, though she had asked federal judges to let her remain in the role.

The judges rejected her request and appointed her top deputy, Desiree Leigh Grace. Trump had not named an interim pick.

In an X post, Bondi said Grace was removed as U.S. attorney in a direct rebuke of the judges.

Habba “has been doing a great job in making NJ safe again,” Bondi said, adding: “Nonetheless, politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position, replacing Alina with the First Assistant. Accordingly, the First Assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey has just been removed.”

Bondi said the DOJ will not “tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche echoed Bondi’s comments in a separate X post, accusing the judges of working with New Jersey’s Democrat senators to sabotage Habba.

The district judges in NJ just proved this was never about law—it was about politics. They forced out President Trump’s pick, @USAttyHabba, then installed her deputy, colluding with the NJ Senators along the way. It won’t work. Pursuant to the President’s authority, we have… https://t.co/2Jyphdhaum — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 22, 2025

“The district judges in NJ just proved this was never about law—it was about politics,” Blanche said. “They forced out President Trump’s pick, @USAttyHabba, then installed her deputy, colluding with the NJ Senators along the way. It won’t work. … This backroom vote will not override the authority of the Chief Executive.”

Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim congratulated Grace on her court-ordered appointment, raising eyebrows about her political alignment. Politico claimed she is a registered Republican.

The White House said in a statement it will push the Senate to confirm Habba for a full term as U.S. attorney.