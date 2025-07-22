Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Israel Purchases $150 Million Worth of Humvees Using US Military Aid

The Defense Ministry signed the deal with US manufacturer AM General, and the first shipment of Humvees is expected to be delivered later this year

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event marking the acceptance of Israel into the United States government's visa waiver program, in Jerusalem, Sept. 28, 2023. Netanyahu will speak before Congress in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries. But the Israeli leader's speech Wednesday comes as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza. (Chaim Goldberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it had signed a $150 million contract to purchase hundreds of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, commonly known as Humvees, in a deal financed by US military aid.

The Defense Ministry signed the deal with US manufacturer AM General, and the first shipment of Humvees is expected to be delivered later this year. The deal is expected to replenish military equipment Israel has used in its nearly two-year genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The US-funded deal comes amid growing criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, with 25 Western nations releasing a statement on Monday that condemned Israel for the “inhumane Killing of Civilians.” Despite daily atrocities committed by the IDF, there’s no sign that the Trump administration is considering ending or limiting its military support for Israel.

The US provides Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid each year, including $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing, a State Department program that gives foreign governments money to purchase US weapons. The other $500 million Israel receives annually goes toward missile defense programs and is disbursed through the Pentagon.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced an amendment to the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDD) to remove the $500 million for Israel’s missile defense, but the measure was overwhelmingly rejected. Only six House representatives voted in favor of the amendment: Reps. Greene, Thomas Massie (R-KY), Al Green (D-TX), Summer Lee (D-PA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The US has also provided billions of dollars in additional military aid after October 7, 2023, and, according to Israeli media, has financed roughly 70% of Israel’s war-related military spending since then.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
White House Says Trump Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ By Israel’s Recent Syria Airstrikes

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com