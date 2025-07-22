Israel Purchases $150 Million Worth of Humvees Using US Military Aid

( Dave DeCamp , Antiwar.com ) The Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it had signed a $150 million contract to purchase hundreds of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, commonly known as Humvees, in a deal financed by US military aid.

The Defense Ministry signed the deal with US manufacturer AM General, and the first shipment of Humvees is expected to be delivered later this year. The deal is expected to replenish military equipment Israel has used in its nearly two-year genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The US-funded deal comes amid growing criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, with 25 Western nations releasing a statement on Monday that condemned Israel for the “inhumane Killing of Civilians.” Despite daily atrocities committed by the IDF, there’s no sign that the Trump administration is considering ending or limiting its military support for Israel.

The US provides Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid each year, including $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing, a State Department program that gives foreign governments money to purchase US weapons. The other $500 million Israel receives annually goes toward missile defense programs and is disbursed through the Pentagon.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced an amendment to the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDD) to remove the $500 million for Israel’s missile defense, but the measure was overwhelmingly rejected. Only six House representatives voted in favor of the amendment: Reps. Greene, Thomas Massie (R-KY), Al Green (D-TX), Summer Lee (D-PA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The US has also provided billions of dollars in additional military aid after October 7, 2023, and, according to Israeli media, has financed roughly 70% of Israel’s war-related military spending since then.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.