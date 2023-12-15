Quantcast
NYTimes Stealth-Edits Hunter’s Quote about Joe not Being ‘Financially Involved’

'Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business...'

New York Times
The New York Times building in New York / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAThe New York Times stealth-edited a report about Hunter Biden’s press conference on Capitol Hill this week after falsely quoting Hunter as saying that his father, President Joe Biden, was “not involved” with his foreign business deals.

The original quote from Hunter, which he repeated at least three times throughout the conference, was that Joe Biden was never “financially involved” with his business deals.

“For six years, I have been a target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting, ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here’s my answer. I am here,” Hunter Biden said.

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business—not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist,” he added.

The Times, however, omitted the word “financially” from Hunter’s quote and reported that he said, “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.”

After the error was flagged, the Times updated its piece to include the correct version of Hunter’s quote, but did not add an editor’s note or explain its correction.

As conservatives noted, the omission of the word “financially” changes the narrative around the Biden family scandal, since evidence obtained by House Republicans proves that Joe Biden was, to a certain extent, involved with his son’s business deals.

For example, Joe Biden met with a number of Hunter’s business partners and even used aliased email accounts to correspond with them dozens of times, according to evidence gathered by the House Oversight Committee as part of its ongoing impeachment investigation.

This isn’t the first time the Times has been caught stealth-editing a piece about Hunter Biden.

In September 2021, the outlet came under fire for dismissing the bombshell report about Hunter Biden’s laptop as “unsubstantiated” and later removed the word “unsubstantiated” from its report.

