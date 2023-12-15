Boston Mayor: No Remorse for Racist Holiday Party That Excluded White Colleagues

(Headline USA) Boston’s Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu defended hosting a holiday party for only “electeds of color,” arguing that she was only sorry that white city councilmembers had found out they had been excluded from the publically funded event.

Wu came under fire this week after her office mistakenly sent an email inviting every member of the Boston City Council to a seasonal gathering inside the city’s official reception hall.

Shortly after the invitation was sent out, Wu’s director of City Council relations, Denise DosSantos, rescinded the invitations of the council’s seven white members.

“I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,” DosSantos wrote in her follow-up. “I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

When asked whether the segregated gathering was divisive, Wu said “no” and insisted that it was normal for “diverse” politicians to hold events just for themselves.

“I’ve been a part of a group that gathers, representing elected officials of color across all different levels of government in Massachusetts,” Wu said, according to WCVB. “A group that has been in place for more than a decade, and the opportunity to create a space for people to celebrate and rotate who hosts.”

Wu added that the only “mistake” made was the “recipient” of the party invitation.

“We had individual conversations with everyone so people understand that it was truly just an honest mistake that went out in typing the email field,” Wu told reporters.

Twitter users were less forgiving, however, pointing out the hypocrisy, with some comparing the Harvard University graduate Wu’s overt racism to the Ivy League school’s current anti-Semitism crisis.

Mayor Michelle Wu is a @Harvard grad. They run our companies, our cities, and our country. This is why what goes on at Harvard matters. This is a tax-funded party that excludes people based on race https://t.co/mVR6F45zLK — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) December 13, 2023

Still, others likened it to some of the more disreputable epochs from the Democrats’ sordid history.

Imagine the Mayor of a major American city hosting an event where colleagues are excluded solely because of their race. The antebellum south? Nope. Michelle Wu's Boston in 2023. #bospoli https://t.co/YMFWlsJqPw — Edward Coyle (@SirEdwardCoyle) December 13, 2023

And some saying that the event spoke for itself as evidence, ipso facto, of a long recognized truth that lies at the heart of the Left’s identity.