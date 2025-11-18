NYT Personality Busted for Giving Advice to Dems

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New York Times columnist Ezra Klein has been busted coaching Democrats ahead of the 2028 presidential election, reinforcing the leftist bias that runs rampant at the newspaper.

Klein, who hosts a popular progressive podcast and writes highly influential columns, appears to have drawn some criticism from within the Times itself for his openly partisan positions.

According to Axios, Klein has privately met with several potential 2028 presidential candidates, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He also courted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and even briefed Senate Democrats during their summer retreat.

Axios noted that the leftist rag “typically has frowned on such actions by its journalists, even opinion columnists.”

In remarks to the controversy, a Times spokesperson said that Klein “talks to people across the ideological spectrum.”

The spokesperson added that “it’s essential for his reporting to have those conversations, and he approaches them as a journalist. All of this makes him an ideal opinion columnist and host.”

Not everybody in the party is happy with Klein’s influence over politicians, with one aide to a potential presidential candidate blasting those taking cues from a media elitist.

“You’re telling me this man who sits in a f**king West Elm-decorated office is going to be the thought leader for Democrats?” the aide said.