Here We Go Again: ‘Patriot Front’ (Feds) Make Grandstanding Debut at March for Life

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Thousands of Americans joined the March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Among the attendees were black Americans, Asian Americans, the young, the elderly—and curiously federal agents. No, wait, they’re called the Patriot Front.

Sporting their signature khaki pants, jackets, hats and ski masks, members of this white supremacy group tried to make their presence known. Freedom News photojournalist Oliya Scootercaster captured them exiting a metro station before marching toward the Washington Monument.

NOW: Group named Patriot Front, marching through Washington DC towards March For Life. pic.twitter.com/RfhrjHLfs1 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 24, 2025

Several pro-life activists took to X to condemn the group, with some branding the group as “feds”—a term often used to describe hate groups suspected of being staged, or at least infiltrated, by federal agents. The March for Life was their latest target.

“I’ve been at the March for Life at least 15 times in my life and I’ve never seen anyone cover their face (except to keep warm),” wrote Crisis Magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons. “These are clearly Feds infiltrating the March.”

NOW: Patriot Front, self described Nationalists group, are outside Washington Monument in DC pic.twitter.com/W2G8Io9vVc — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 24, 2025

Libertarian activist Spike Cohen mocked the group by quipping, “When you get the notice that federal workers can’t work remotely anymore.”

Father Matthew P. Schneider, LC, echoed the doubts: “This group has shown up before: I don’t know if they are feds or weirdos trying to get attention by attending.”

This group has shown up before: I don't know if they are feds or weirdos trying to get attention by attending. When I was near them a few years ago, everyone around at the #MarchForLife drowned them out by praying the rosary loudly. https://t.co/qa0hChgtDd — Fr Matthew P. Schneider, LC (@FrMatthewLC) January 24, 2025

The Patriot Front previously attended the March for Life in 2024, claiming in a video posted on video platform Odysee that they supported “pro-family and pro-national policies and virtues.” They alleged they were greeted “well” and even gave interviews.

The group’s leader, “Thomas Rousseau,” similarly addressed reporters on Friday, attempting to dispel their accusations of government ties.

“People will see anything to prove that we’re feds,” Rousseau claimed. “If we were some big federal thing, why would the FBI do that?”

Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau addresses "Feds" accusations in Washington DC outside of March For Life event pic.twitter.com/8A83TFKZs0 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 24, 2025

When pressed by a reporter on whether some members could be federal agents or at least informants, Rousseau shot back by claiming the connections between the group and the FBI are questionable. But he also conceded that the FBI may speak with anyone.

The legacy media and leftist personalities were quick to amplify Rousseau’s denials in what appears to be a bid to associate the group with the conservative movement and the Republican Party.

BREAKING: The far right extremist group, Patriot Front, is at March for Life right now in Washington DC. These are NOT Feds. They are horrible people on the far right. It’s OK to recognize that even if you’re on the right. pic.twitter.com/0sQE0THzNK — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 24, 2025

Patriot Front was formed in 2017 after breaking off from Vanguard America, another hate group.

Vanguard America was part of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—the same rally where Democrats falsely claimed then-President Trump called the hate groups “very fine people.”

When Trump said, “You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides,” he was referring to conservative groups and other leftist protestors. Seconds earlier he had referred to the hate groups as “very bad people.”