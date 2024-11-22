Quantcast
NYC Rep. Hands Out Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘FAVORITE’ Cakes after the Host Slammed the Bakery

'They’ve arrived! All the way from #StatenIsland New York, Whoopi Goldberg’s FAVORITE Charlotte Russe cakes from our 146-year-old staple Holtermann’s Bakery...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Nicole Malliotakis
Nicole Malliotakis / IMAGE: @RepMalliotakis via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., distributed charlotte russe cakes on the Capitol steps Wednesday after View co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed a Staten Island bakery refused to let her place an order due to her political beliefs.

Malliotakis set up a table filled with about 150 cakes and a few boxes of butter cookies from Holtermann’s Bakery, according to the New York Post.

“They’ve arrived!” Malliotakis posted on social media. “All the way from #StatenIsland New York, Whoopi Goldberg’s FAVORITE Charlotte Russe cakes from our 146-year-old staple Holtermann’s Bakery.”

In a subsequent post she showed colleagues enjoying the desserts.

Malliotakis slammed Goldberg for criticizing the 145-year-old bakery.

“She claims that they would not fulfill an order of these, because of her politics,” she said. “That is simply not true.”

The congresswoman called for the comedian to apologize to the shop.

“I think she should apologize,” Malliotakis added. “This is a small business and somebody going on national TV like that could break a business.”

The Post reported the lawmakers took a group photo and said “Whoopi” instead of “cheese.”

“The owner of the shop, Jill Holtermann, said Goldberg’s political views had nothing to do with her declining the order.

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,’” she recalled telling the comedian. “‘We have so many things going on with my boiler.’”

Since Goldberg made the allegations, patrons have flocked to the store with there being a long line at times.

The bakery had to shut down on Monday to restock because it was sold out of everything.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all the incredible support we’ve received from near and far,” the bakery posted on social media. “For the second day in a row, we’ve emptied out the shop, and it’s all thanks to YOU!”

